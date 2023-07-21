Arena is finally here! Check out every unique Champion change made in Arena, the newest League of Legends game mode.
League of Legends Arena-specific Champion changes
Like ARAM, there are tweaks done to some champions in Arena. This is done in an attempt to keep the game mode balanced, and to adjust champions whose abilities rely on Summoner's Rift specific systems.
Akali
Q – Five Point Strike
- Base damage increased to 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 from 40 / 65 / 90 / 115 / 140.
W – Twilight Shroud
- Cooldown is now affected by +30 ability haste.
Akshan
P – Going Rogue
- Scoundrel takedown gold increased to 200 from 100.
- NEW EFFECT: Scoundrel takedown gold is now also granted to his ally.
- Revive now spawns ally in the battlefield rather than at the spawn.
- Ally revive health reduced to 33% maximum health from 100%
Annie
-5% Damage Dealt
+5% Damage Received
Aphelios
P – The Hitman and the Seer
- Weapon ammunition reduced to 30 from 50.
Aurelion Sol
P – Cosmic Creator
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 31.25 Stardust stacks per round.
Bard
P – Traveler's Call
- Increased Chime spawn rate during combat.
Bel'Veth
P – Death in Lavender
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 7.5 Lavender stacks per round.
Cassiopeia
P – Serpentine Grace
- NEW EFFECT: Increases the GUARDIAN item limit from 1 to 2.
Cho'Gath
R – Feast
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 1 Feast stack per round.
Corki
P – Hextech Munitions
- Package now spawns in the battlefield rather than at the spawn.
NEW EFFECT: Spawns the package every round starting at level 6.
Draven
Passive- League of Draven
- Adoration stacks per kill or Axe catch increased to 8 from 1.
- Adoration stacks per Axe catch from an enemy Draven Draven increased to 40 from 1.
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 100 Adoration stacks per round.
Fiora
Damage Dealt -5%
Gangplank
Q – Parrrley
- NEW EFFECT: Now grants gold and Silver Serpents equal to 7% of damage dealt to champions.
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 187.5 Silver Serpents Silver Serpents per round.
Garen
W – Courage
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 18.75 Courage stacks per round.
Gnar
P – Rage Gene
- Fury generation increased by 50%.
Gragas
E – Body Slam
- Cooldown refund reduced to 1 second from 3.
Heimerdinger
Q – H-28G Evolution Turret
- Turret base damage reduced to 6 / 9 / 12 / 15 / 18 from 7 / 11 / 15 / 19 / 23.
- Turret beam base damage reduced to 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 from 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120.
R – UPGRADE!!!
- H-28Q Apex Turret base damage reduced to 70 / 77.5 / 85 / 92.5 / 100 from 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120.
- H-28Q Apex Turret beam base damage reduced to 90 / 107.5 / 125 / 142.5 / 160 from 100 / 120 / 140 / 160 / 180.
Irelia
R – Vanguard's Edge
- Bladesurge cooldown reduction increased to 1.5 / 2.5 / 3.5 from 0.5 / 1.5 / 2.5.
Jhin
Q – Dancing Grenade
- Base damage increased to 65 / 110 / 155 / 200 / 245 from 45 / 70 / 95 / 120 / 145.
- AD ratio increased to 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100% AD from 35 / 42.5 / 50 / 57.5 / 65% AD.
R – Curtain Call
- Base damage increased to 100 / 250 / 400 from 50 / 125 / 200.
K'Sante
R – All Out
- Maximum knockback distance reduced to 2000 from 5000.
Kayle
E – Starfire Spellblade
- Passive base damage reduced to 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 from 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35.
- Health ratio reduced to 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8 / 8.5% of target's missing health from 8 / 8.5 / 9 / 9.5 / 10%.
R – Divine Judgment
- Cooldown is now affected by -50 ability haste.
Kayn
P – The Darkin Scythe
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 25 Orbs per round.
R – Umbral Trespass
- Darkin base damage health ratio reduced to 10% of target's maximum health from 15%.
- Darkin damage AD ratio reduced to 8% per 100 bonus AD from 13% per 100 bonus AD.
Kindred
P – Mark of the Kindred
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 1 Mark of the Kindred stack per round.
Kog'Maw
Damage Dealt -5%
Nasus
Q – Siphoning Strike
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 50 stacks per round.
Nunu & Willump
Q – Consume
- Base heal increased to 85 / 135 / 185 / 235 / 285 from 65 / 95 / 125 / 155 / 185.
- Heal against champions increased to 100% from 50%.
- Champion base damage increased to 100 / 160 / 220 / 280 / 340 from 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220.
Ornn
P – Living Forge
- Automatic Masterwork upgrade reduced to level 11 from 13.
- NEW EFFECT: Upon receiving the automatic upgrade, both his and his ally's Mythic items are upgraded to their Masterwork variants.
Pyke
Ability Haste increased by 20.
P – Gift of the Drowned Ones
- Base damage stored near one enemy increased to 60% from 9%.
- Base damage stored near multiple enemies increased to 120% from 40%.
Bone Skewer
- Base damage increased to 140 / 210 / 280 / 350 / 420 from 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300.
Death from Below
- Damage to enemies above threshold increased to 80% from 50%.
- NEW EFFECT: Executing an enemy champion now grants 600 Gold to the champion on the team who did not kill them.
Senna
P – Absolution
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 6.25 Mist stacks per round.
Shaco
W – Jack in the Box
- Fear duration reduced to 0.5 / 0.625 / 0.75 / 0.875 / 1 from 0.5 / 0.75 / 1 / 1.25 / 1.5.
Shyvana
Damage Dealt -5%
P – Fury of the Dragonborn
- NEW EFFECT: Gain 5 bonus armor and bonus magic resistance per round.
Sion
W – Soul Furnace
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 400 bonus health per round.
Sona
P – Power Chord
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 12.5 Accelerando stacks per round.
Swain
P – Ravenous Flock
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 5 Soul Fragment stacks per round
Sylas
R – Hijack
- Enemy ultimate cooldown is refreshed each round.
Syndra
P – Transcendent
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 10 Splinters of Wrath per round.
Taric
Q – Starlight's Touch
- Base heal reduced to 20 from 25.
- Heal AP ratio reduced to 10% AP from 15% AP.
- Heal health ratio reduced to 0.75% maximum health from 1%.
E – Dazzle
- Cooldown is now affected by -30 ability haste.
Teemo
R – Noxious Trap
- Total base damage reduced to 150 / 250 / 350 from 200 / 325 / 450.
- Total AP ratio reduced to 45% AP from 55% AP.
- Slow strength reduced to 20 / 30 / 40% from 30 / 40 / 50%.
Thresh
P – Damnation
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 11.25 Soul stacks per round.
Twisted Fate
P – Loaded Dice
- NEW INNATE: Gain gold based on damage dealt to enemy champions, equal to a random amount between 2% and 8% of the damage, biased towards 8%.
Twitch
Damage Dealt -5%
Veigar
P – Phenomenal Evil Power
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 12.5 Phenomenal Evil stacks per round.
Viktor
P – Glorious Evolution
- NEW EFFECT: Gains 25 Hex Fragments per round.
Yasuo
P – Way of the Wanderer
- Base shield increased by 30%.
E – Sweeping Blade
- On-target cooldown reduced by 50%.
- Base damage increased to 75 / 90 / 105 / 120 / 135 from 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100.
Yorick
P – Shepherd of Souls
- NEW EFFECT: Now spawns a grave at a random location within 600 units every 6 seconds.
Zac
P – Cell Division
- Bloblets are damaged by the Ring of Fire.
Zoe
W – Spell Thief
- Now drops Spell Shards for the following: Blade Waltz, Castle, Defensive Maneuvers, Die Another Day, Evocation Evocation, Feel the Burn, Flee Flee, Frozen Foundations, Now You See Me, Vanish, Warmup Routine, and Zhonya's Epiphany.