Arena is finally here! Check out every unique Champion change made in Arena, the newest League of Legends game mode.

League of Legends Arena-specific Champion changes

Like ARAM, there are tweaks done to some champions in Arena. This is done in an attempt to keep the game mode balanced, and to adjust champions whose abilities rely on Summoner's Rift specific systems.

Akali

Q – Five Point Strike

Base damage increased to 50 / 75 / 100 / 125 / 150 from 40 / 65 / 90 / 115 / 140.

W – Twilight Shroud

Cooldown is now affected by +30 ability haste.

Akshan

P – Going Rogue

Scoundrel takedown gold increased to 200 from 100.

NEW EFFECT: Scoundrel takedown gold is now also granted to his ally.

Revive now spawns ally in the battlefield rather than at the spawn.

Ally revive health reduced to 33% maximum health from 100%

Annie

-5% Damage Dealt

+5% Damage Received

Aphelios

P – The Hitman and the Seer

Weapon ammunition reduced to 30 from 50.

Aurelion Sol

P – Cosmic Creator

NEW EFFECT: Gains 31.25 Stardust stacks per round.

Bard

P – Traveler's Call

Increased Chime spawn rate during combat.

Bel'Veth

P – Death in Lavender

NEW EFFECT: Gains 7.5 Lavender stacks per round.

Cassiopeia

P – Serpentine Grace

NEW EFFECT: Increases the GUARDIAN item limit from 1 to 2.

Cho'Gath

R – Feast

NEW EFFECT: Gains 1 Feast stack per round.

Corki

P – Hextech Munitions

Package now spawns in the battlefield rather than at the spawn.

NEW EFFECT: Spawns the package every round starting at level 6.

Draven

Passive- League of Draven

Adoration stacks per kill or Axe catch increased to 8 from 1.

Adoration stacks per Axe catch from an enemy Draven Draven increased to 40 from 1.

NEW EFFECT: Gains 100 Adoration stacks per round.

Fiora

Damage Dealt -5%

Gangplank

Q – Parrrley

NEW EFFECT: Now grants gold and Silver Serpents equal to 7% of damage dealt to champions.

NEW EFFECT: Gains 187.5 Silver Serpents Silver Serpents per round.

Garen

W – Courage

NEW EFFECT: Gains 18.75 Courage stacks per round.

Gnar

P – Rage Gene

Fury generation increased by 50%.

Gragas

E – Body Slam

Cooldown refund reduced to 1 second from 3.

Heimerdinger

Q – H-28G Evolution Turret

Turret base damage reduced to 6 / 9 / 12 / 15 / 18 from 7 / 11 / 15 / 19 / 23.

Turret beam base damage reduced to 30 / 45 / 60 / 75 / 90 from 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120.

R – UPGRADE!!!

H-28Q Apex Turret base damage reduced to 70 / 77.5 / 85 / 92.5 / 100 from 80 / 90 / 100 / 110 / 120.

H-28Q Apex Turret beam base damage reduced to 90 / 107.5 / 125 / 142.5 / 160 from 100 / 120 / 140 / 160 / 180.

Irelia

R – Vanguard's Edge

Bladesurge cooldown reduction increased to 1.5 / 2.5 / 3.5 from 0.5 / 1.5 / 2.5.

Jhin

Q – Dancing Grenade

Base damage increased to 65 / 110 / 155 / 200 / 245 from 45 / 70 / 95 / 120 / 145.

AD ratio increased to 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100% AD from 35 / 42.5 / 50 / 57.5 / 65% AD.

R – Curtain Call

Base damage increased to 100 / 250 / 400 from 50 / 125 / 200.

K'Sante

R – All Out

Maximum knockback distance reduced to 2000 from 5000.

Kayle

E – Starfire Spellblade

Passive base damage reduced to 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 from 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 / 35.

Health ratio reduced to 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8 / 8.5% of target's missing health from 8 / 8.5 / 9 / 9.5 / 10%.

R – Divine Judgment

Cooldown is now affected by -50 ability haste.

Kayn

P – The Darkin Scythe

NEW EFFECT: Gains 25 Orbs per round.

R – Umbral Trespass

Darkin base damage health ratio reduced to 10% of target's maximum health from 15%.

Darkin damage AD ratio reduced to 8% per 100 bonus AD from 13% per 100 bonus AD.

Kindred

P – Mark of the Kindred

NEW EFFECT: Gains 1 Mark of the Kindred stack per round.

Kog'Maw

Damage Dealt -5%

Nasus

Q – Siphoning Strike

NEW EFFECT: Gains 50 stacks per round.

Nunu & Willump

Q – Consume

Base heal increased to 85 / 135 / 185 / 235 / 285 from 65 / 95 / 125 / 155 / 185.

Heal against champions increased to 100% from 50%.

Champion base damage increased to 100 / 160 / 220 / 280 / 340 from 60 / 100 / 140 / 180 / 220.

Ornn

P – Living Forge

Automatic Masterwork upgrade reduced to level 11 from 13.

NEW EFFECT: Upon receiving the automatic upgrade, both his and his ally's Mythic items are upgraded to their Masterwork variants.

Pyke

Ability Haste increased by 20.

P – Gift of the Drowned Ones

Base damage stored near one enemy increased to 60% from 9%.

Base damage stored near multiple enemies increased to 120% from 40%.

Bone Skewer

Base damage increased to 140 / 210 / 280 / 350 / 420 from 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300.

Death from Below

Damage to enemies above threshold increased to 80% from 50%.

NEW EFFECT: Executing an enemy champion now grants 600 Gold to the champion on the team who did not kill them.

Senna

P – Absolution

NEW EFFECT: Gains 6.25 Mist stacks per round.

Shaco

W – Jack in the Box

Fear duration reduced to 0.5 / 0.625 / 0.75 / 0.875 / 1 from 0.5 / 0.75 / 1 / 1.25 / 1.5.

Shyvana

Damage Dealt -5%

P – Fury of the Dragonborn

NEW EFFECT: Gain 5 bonus armor and bonus magic resistance per round.

Sion

W – Soul Furnace

NEW EFFECT: Gains 400 bonus health per round.

Sona

P – Power Chord

NEW EFFECT: Gains 12.5 Accelerando stacks per round.

Swain

P – Ravenous Flock

NEW EFFECT: Gains 5 Soul Fragment stacks per round

Sylas

R – Hijack

Enemy ultimate cooldown is refreshed each round.

Syndra

P – Transcendent

NEW EFFECT: Gains 10 Splinters of Wrath per round.

Taric

Q – Starlight's Touch

Base heal reduced to 20 from 25.

Heal AP ratio reduced to 10% AP from 15% AP.

Heal health ratio reduced to 0.75% maximum health from 1%.

E – Dazzle

Cooldown is now affected by -30 ability haste.

Teemo

R – Noxious Trap

Total base damage reduced to 150 / 250 / 350 from 200 / 325 / 450.

Total AP ratio reduced to 45% AP from 55% AP.

Slow strength reduced to 20 / 30 / 40% from 30 / 40 / 50%.

Thresh

P – Damnation

NEW EFFECT: Gains 11.25 Soul stacks per round.

Twisted Fate

P – Loaded Dice

NEW INNATE: Gain gold based on damage dealt to enemy champions, equal to a random amount between 2% and 8% of the damage, biased towards 8%.

Twitch

Damage Dealt -5%

Veigar

P – Phenomenal Evil Power

NEW EFFECT: Gains 12.5 Phenomenal Evil stacks per round.

Viktor

P – Glorious Evolution

NEW EFFECT: Gains 25 Hex Fragments per round.

Yasuo

P – Way of the Wanderer

Base shield increased by 30%.

E – Sweeping Blade

On-target cooldown reduced by 50%.

Base damage increased to 75 / 90 / 105 / 120 / 135 from 60 / 70 / 80 / 90 / 100.

Yorick

P – Shepherd of Souls

NEW EFFECT: Now spawns a grave at a random location within 600 units every 6 seconds.

Zac

P – Cell Division

Bloblets are damaged by the Ring of Fire.

Zoe

W – Spell Thief