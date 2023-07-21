Arena, the newest League of Legends game mode, is here! Read ahead to learn everything about this 2v2v2v2 game mode from champ select to claiming your W.

League of Legends – Arena

After the League of Legends 13.14 update, Arena is now live globally.

Queueing and Champion Select

As of now, you can only queue up with one other player in the pre-made lobby.

Upon entering Champion Select, each player will be prompted to ban one champion. You will be able to see the champions that are being banned in real time.

Then, you will be able to pick your champion. This is done in a blind-pick style, and mirror matches are possible. There is a chance for a champion to show up four times at most in each match.

You will not be able to pick Runes. The Summoner Spells are also pre-selected, with one being Flash and the other being Flee.

FLEE: Grants 40% bonus movement speed for 2 seconds, increased by an additional 20% for each enemy champion you are facing away from. This spell can be exchanged with a unique spell granted by Augments.



Game Structure

The game will continue rounds until there is one team standing. Rounds each consist of a Shop Phase and a Combat Phase.

Players begin the game at Level 3, then gain 1 or 2 levels alternating each round.

Each team has a Team Health of 20, losing an increasing amount of HP every time they lose a Combat Round. The lowest possible Team Health loss is 2.

The matchups are a random round-robin bracket, and a team cannot battle the same team until they play against the other teams. The next matchup can be seen during the Shop Phase in the HUD above.

Shop Phase

The Shop Phase lasts for 45 seconds and grants teams either gold or Augments.

The Shop has been fully reworked, featuring the following item categories:

Starter Items Cost: 1000 gold Have the “Guardian's” prefix Function as Legendary items for the purposes of Mythic items Recommended as a first item

Tier 2 Boots Cost: 1000 gold

Juices Cost: 700 gold Grants temporary combat buffs. Different types of Juices stack, but the same type do not.

Full Items (Legendary & Mythic) Cost: 3000 gold Must be purchased as a full item as components do not exist in this game mode.



The shop also features a whole host of new items and tweaks to familiar ones.

Augments

Augments are permanent bonuses for your champion. Each player can have up to 4, given that they survive through all of the Shop Phases that give Augments.

There are 3 Augment Tiers: Silver, Gold, and Prismatic in increasing rarity and potency. Each player is provided 3 Augments in every Augment Shop Phase, and the player can reroll their choices twice per game.

The Augment choices may be unique from player to player, but the Augment Tier provided to all players is the same.

Check out the full list of Arena Augments here.

Combat Phase

Two teams are transported to one of four battlefields at random to duel after the shop phase. The amount of potential Team Health loss will be announced as the Phase begins.

The first kill in each Combat Phase grants 350 gold, while the second kill does not.

In-game Systems

You will have Arcane Sweeper on your trinket slot permanently.

ARCANE SWEEPER: Summons a mist over the target location for 5 seconds, granting sight of the area and revealing enemy traps within for the same duration (30 second cooldown, disabled for the first 120 seconds of the game).

There are Power Flowers in each of the four map layouts.

This plant has 3 health and takes 1 damage from each basic attack. Each hit against a plant grants the attacker a heal and a stackable shield, as well as refunds 20% of their total cooldowns.



30 seconds after a combat round starts, the Ring of Fire will start closing in from the edge of the Arena map towards the center.

The ring moves in 5 second intervals; it will close in over 5 seconds then stop for the same duration, repeatedly until it reaches the center.

Enemies caught outside of the ring take true damage equal to their maximum health.

Maps will have a new terrain type called Deep Water, which behaves like terrain (blocks movement) but does not block vision.

This will count as a river element for Qiyana's purposes.

Champions have their attack speed cap removed.

There is an Arena Stat Adjustment buff affecting all champions. Some champions are also tweaked to keep game balance.

Melee champions gain: X1% maximum health, Y1% armor, Z1% magic resistance, 250 mana or 50% energy, and bonus on-hit damage equal to 1.5% of the target's current health, doubled to 3% if their ally is dead.

gain: X1% maximum health, Y1% armor, Z1% magic resistance, 250 mana or 50% energy, and bonus on-hit damage equal to 1.5% of the target's current health, doubled to 3% if their ally is dead. Ranged champions gain: X2% maximum health, Y2% armor, Z2% magic resistance, 250 mana or 50% energy, 20 bonus movement speed, 20% bonus attack speed, 20 ability haste, and bonus on-hit damage equal to 1.5% of the target's current health, doubled to 3% if their ally is dead.

gain: X2% maximum health, Y2% armor, Z2% magic resistance, 250 mana or 50% energy, 20 bonus movement speed, 20% bonus attack speed, 20 ability haste, and bonus on-hit damage equal to 1.5% of the target's current health, doubled to 3% if their ally is dead. All champions gain up to 45 bonus movement speed, 15% tenacity and slow resist, and 12.5 bonus mana regeneration or 100% energy regeneration, based on their and their ally's combined missing health, as well as an increasing amount of tenacity the longer they are immobilized.

Ranked

Arena has a Ranked system in place, with players climbing through Wood, Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Gladiator.