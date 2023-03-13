League of Legends is introducing another new skin line: Faerie Court. The new skins are Faerie Court Ezreal, Faerie Court Fiora, Faerie Court Kalista, Faerie Queen Karma, Faerie Court Katarina (+Prestige), Faerie Court Milio, and Faerie Court Seraphine.

The other new skins added alongside the Faerie Court skins were a new splash art for Classic Hecarim as well as Ashen Guardian Shen.

Ashen Guardian Shen – 100 Mythic Essence

“A devotee of the principles of his now slain leader, Shen still walks the castle grounds, wielding his master’s blade alongside his own. Perhaps some small part of him recognizes, with each blow to his armor from travelers seeking ancient riches, that his guard is senseless. But life must have meaning. Even life as endless as this.”

Ashen Guardian Shen looks absolutely menacing, especially when you take the time to notice the winged oni-masked figure standing behind him.

Shen already has a purple palette on his classic skin and a handful of his other ones, so the one that truly makes this special is the epic sound effects, the most notable one being the chorus singing when he casts ult. The Emberwoken Chroma, however, is a different story. It’s almost a must get for this skin, as the red makes it stand out from all of Shen’s other skins, too.

Classic Hecarim

The new Classic Hecarim splash art brings us a little closer to the ground and into the point of view of those he tramples with his awfully detailed hooves. His face also got a little makeover, giving him a more distinct jaw and an overall more terrifying head.

Faerie Court Skins

The new skins are part of the new skin universe called Winged Reign.

“All fae nobility are servants to nature’s will, carrying out the natural order and the turning of seasons with their magic. Beneath that higher purpose, however, a constant game of political intrigue plays out in luxurious courts of silk, gossamer, and gold. Power, after all—magical, natural, or political—always inspires competition.”

Faerie Court Ezreal – 1350 RP

“Though he is a lord of the Summer Court, Ezreal would much rather be investigating ancient magical history than putting up with all the political drama. When his research reveals something curious about the Faerie queen’s line of succession, however, Ezreal discovers that someone may have placed Karma upon the throne for their own purposes…”

Faerie Court Ezreal fits so well it makes you wonder why this didn’t happen sooner. Little details are scattered all around this splash art, including Faerie Court Seraphine in the background, a little fairy in green near his knee reminiscent of Tinkerbell. Also, his toes are visible in the splash art, if you care about that.

Faerie Court Ezreal is a skin that perfectly captures the essence of the skinline’s Fae theme. As a spellcaster, Ezreal’s skins can often be visually and auditorily (hello, PsyOps Ezreal!) overwhelming, but Faerie Court Ezreal strikes the perfect balance between being visually striking and remaining easy on the eyes while also having pleasing sound effects that don’t sound like you’re crunching steel everytime you cast Q.

The skin’s E ability is a standout feature, as it leaves a sprinkling of fairy dust as Ezreal blinks away. The Q ability also sets itself apart with its pink hue, which is a refreshing change from Ezreal’s usual yellow or blue. Faerie Court Ezreal is a nice pickup for Ezreal skins as it stands out quite well among all of his other skins.

Faerie Court Fiora – 1350 RP

“As ambassador of the Spring Court, Fiora has a deep love for her people… even if that love often leads her to resolve conflict via impassioned duels rather than words. The last faerie queen was Fiora’s mother, and she believes her mother’s untimely death was no mistake. She wants answers, and she will administer justice at the tip of her sword.”

Faerie Court Fiora stands out in the pristine white of the Spring Court with her blue butterflies and purple blade. She takes a strict stance, consistent with her other skins and of course, Fiora’s character as a master duelist.

Faerie Court Kalista – 1350 RP

“As captain of Her Majesty’s royal guard, Kalista is dedicated to keeping her queen safe above all else. Though some grumble that Kalista was only elevated to her station because she is Karma’s dearest friend, she has proven time and time again that her title is well earned. Anyone who thinks otherwise is welcome to duel her and learn firsthand.”

Kalista finally gets a new skin after years of waiting, and it’s the Faerie Cour Kalista that was revealed weeks ago. The community also discovered that the figure standing behind Kalista is Commander Ledros, which might be familiar to Legends of Runeterra players as the character card, albeit he is shown post-Ruination in the card game.

Faerie Queen Karma – 1820 RP

“All hail Her Majesty, Karma, Queen of the Seelie Court of Light and Beauty! Though her selection and subsequent rise to the throne was a surprise to everyone (nobles, laymen, even Karma herself), she is a beacon of poise and power, overseeing the turning of seasons and keeping the balance between the ever-bickering seasonal sub-courts. Long live the Queen!”

Faerie Queen Karma is shown in all of her glory, shielded from the outside world and her halo burning bright.

As a Legendary Skin, Faerie Queen Karma also gets a unique voiceover.

Faerie Queen Katarina – 1350 RP

“Though Katarina is an official diplomatic envoy hailing from the Unseelie Court of Truth and Shadow, you wouldn’t know it from all the side-eyed glances and disapproving frowns she receives from closed-minded courtiers. No matter: with daggers in hand and a mystery afoot, Katarina has her own agenda.”

Faerie Queen Katarina departs from the bright pinks and blues that the skinline has to represent her icy cyan, a great representation of the Winter Court she is a part of.

Prestige Faerie Court Katarina – 2000 Faerie Court Tokens

“Don’t let the butterflies fool you: otherworldly elegance may be Katarina’s game, but that gala-ready look is sharper than her knives. Fashion is a metamorphosis, after all. Try to keep up.”

Now shedding off the cyan, the Prestige version of Faerie Court Katarina has purples and golds, which seem to be the theme for Prestige skins lately.

Faerie Court Milio – 1350 RP

“An archmagus of the court wreathed in firefly familiars, Milio knows just about everything that happens within the palace walls. He may seem like a child, but fae are long-lived, and Milio has been a child far longer than others have been adults. Still, he is a friendly face who uses his power to safeguard the Queendom however he can.”

Faerie Court Milio is his release skin, and this one seems like a good fit. His canon character is a child, but in the Winged Reign universe he seems to be aged according to the blurb. His fuemigos have now taken a pinkish hue compared to their original fiery orange.

Faerie Court Seraphine – 1350 RP

“A sunny siren of the Summer Court, it was Lady Seraphine’s skillful makeover talents that helped get Karma and Kalista ready to face the nobility with style. She is a master of courtly manners and was more than happy to teach her new friends everything that really counts about being fabulous!”

Faerie Court Seraphine follows the current of beautiful Seraphine skins, appealing to the beautiful character. However, this also means that it doesn’t stand out from all of the other Seraphine skins.

The Faerie Court skins as well as the Ashen Guardian Shen and new classic Hecarim splash art can be expected on League of Legends Patch 13.6.