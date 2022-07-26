League of Legends: Even More Star Guardians!

The second half of this new Star Guardian wave includes Akali, Morgana, Taliyah, Quinn, Rell, and a Prestige Edition Syndra.

As a tie-in to the ongoing Star Guardians event, 4 new Star Guardians hit the Rift. Of course, a Star Nemesis also comes with them: Morgana. A Prestige Edition Syndra also comes along with this batch, which comes as a pleasant surprise.

Star Guardian Akali – 1820 RP

“On-again off-again co-captain of a new generation of Star Guardians, Akali’s skill in battle is shadowed by her growing realization that the Oath she swore has condemned her to die. Though she fights for the light with all her heart, she finds that darkness is just as powerful… perhaps, even more so…”

Star Guardian Akali tumbles into the fray alongside her pet in the splash art. Equipped with sparkly weapons, Akali didn’t lose an ounce of her grace and deadliness. You would think that “ninja” and “magical girl” don’t go together, but Akali managed to pull it off.

In-game, Star Guardian Akali’s deep violet color is more prominent. Her hair glows violet and blue, and her abilities share the same color scheme. The things that I found were the most interesting about Star Guardian Akali is the Passive range indicator. It’s a sparkly purple that’s slightly reminiscent of space. This is consistent with her W, where instead of smoke it looks more like a glitter bomb, and spawns a HUD overlay when Akali is inside her shroud.

As a Legendary skin, she gets special interactions and a whole new voice-over:

Pre-release Update:

Fixed a bug where the ‘disable eye candy’ option was not disabling the HUD as intended. Now players can opt out of it if desired.

Loading screen splash slice has been flipped upside down.

We upped the resolution on Akali’s model textures.

Added some sparkles on Akali’s Q and E spells.

Added some additional spooky star noise and increased laugh volume in SFX.

Star Nemesis Morgana – 1350 RP

“A villainess of mysterious origins, Morgana believes that concepts like justice and order are holding the universe back… and she’s willing to do anything to return it to a state of entropy. Targeting the Star Guardians for destruction, she torments them relentlessly before dealing the final, crushing blow.”

Star Nemesis Morgana is truly in her villain era as she sits atop her throne in her splash art. Her colorful wings and headdress steals the show, and everything else she’s wearing is muted and dark.

Star Nemesis Morgana’s color is a dark purple. Her auto attacks and her Q both take the shape of the Star Guardian emblem, which makes her bind that already takes an eternity even harder to see. Her other abilities also have the Star Guardian symbol, albeit a little subtler. A slight image of her pet pops up above her every time she casts her ultimate, which is a cute little touch.

Pre-release Update:

Adjusted SFX for W and R abilities.

Star Guardian Quinn – 1350 RP

“Hailing from a sister city along with Rell, Quinn and her familiar Valor are known back home as a dynamic monster-fighting duo… mask and all. Valoran City represents a big step up from what they’re used to, but the two are ready to fight the darkness as only they know how.”

Star Guardian Quinn leaps off from what looks like a bridge alongside her trusty familiar Valor. The masquerade mask that she wears is a nice little touch, as well as all the other feathery accents that Quinn has all over her outfit. In the bottom left of her splash art, Star Guardian Rell can be seen.

Star Guardian Quinn is incredibly pink in-game. Especially when her R is active, as Valor’s translucent pink wings can take up so much space on your screen. The effects from her basic abilities all have this sparkle attached to it, which makes Star Guardian Quinn almost look out of place in the game. The arrows that come from dismounting Valor are also sparkly and pink. With this skin, there would definitely be no visibility issues.

Star Guardian Rell – 1350 RP

“Hailing from a sister city along with Quinn, Rell is a delinquent loner who does what she wants, when she wants, and avoids making friends by pushing everyone away. In battle she rides atop her mighty steed Sebastien, her simmering rage transforming her into a starlit knight who defends the meek from harm.”

Star Guardian Rell tears through with her lance in her splash art. Her color is purple – her clothes, weapons, and even her hair match. While she may not be riding her armor steed, the weight of the armor plates hanging from her hip is evident. Star Guardian Rell’s “rider” form can be visible on Star Guardian Quinn’s splash art.

Star Guardian Rell loses a lot of the purple when she’s not mounted. She’s mostly white and gold, but the particle and effects are very much purple. This is most visible when she’s using her ultimate, as it places an opaque ring around her. The tether from E, while bright, is a bit toned down as this would probably be on the screen for most of the time you’re playing with this skin on.

Pre-release Update:

Fixed some missing VFX from her W ability.

Increased sparkle volume on R and E abilities.

Adjusted loading screen splash art for better visibility with her lance.

Star Guardian Syndra Prestige Edition

“A vision in silk and shadow, Syndra doesn’t need hordes of adoring fans (though she has them) nor hundreds of eager ateliers desperate to design for her (though she has those, too), because she is always at the center of her own orbit. Her secret? Starlight never goes out of style.”

Star Guardian Syndra Prestige Edition looks very different than the non-Prestige version. She drops the purple for a more bluish hue, and wears a more majestic regalia. The Star Guardian emblem adorns her as different pieces of jewelry. The spheres that act as her pets are translucent, much like her cape flowing down the steps.

Prestige Star Guardian Syndra doesn’t look as dark as she does in her splash art. Her effects may remind you of the deep ocean, which is a long departure from the purple of the base skin. Prestige Star Guardian Syndra’s spheres also wear an identical crown as she does, and are particularly active in moving their “head.” The cute little balls look around while they’re on the map, whether from nervousness or curiosity. A little bow wraps the sphere while Syndra’s holding it, too. Aside from the bright blue, the secondary particles have a golden tinge to it, adding to the royalty of it all.

Star Guardian Taliyah – 1350 RP

“A rowdy, boisterous fighter by night and a somewhat reserved first year student by day, Taliyah’s missions with the Star Guardians are a chance for her to discover the kind of person she wants to become. Surfing across the city on a giant wave of starlight, she’s okay with taking her time.”

Star Guardian Taliyah is rocking (no pun intended) a pink hairstyle, and has retired from her rock-slinging days to throw Star Guardian emblems instead. Her cape is now a starry translucent film, continuing the frill that she has over her chest and shoulders.

In-game, Star Guardian Taliyah glows gold, which carries over for some of her effects. She rides a Star Guardian themed hoverboard when her passive is active. Perhaps, in an effort to be consistent with the earthy color scheme she has in her Classic skin, her particles are a lot darker than you’d expect. Her pet pops out her head when she uses W. The rocks spawned by her E look a little weird, though, as they just look like the Classic skin rocks but with a pink glow. The wall created by her ultimate is the same, just with a little color variation.

All of these skins will become available on July 28, 2022. For more League of Legends news, click here.