By XC Enriquez · 4 min read

Game Designer Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn shared the League of Legends Patch 13.1 Preview, which includes the Jax midscope update and more.

Patch 13.1 Preview

This patch can be expected to go live on January 11th, 2023.

Jax Midscope Update

Passive – Can now go fishing in the river to periodically “catch fish” and gain 1 gold. Killing “fish” champions also award 1 bonus gold

Q – Leap Strike AP ratio reduced 60% >>> 0%

E – Counter Strike Damage changed 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% base AD) physical damage >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) magic damage Bonus damage per attack dodged changed 20% of total damage >>> 20% of base damage

R – Grandmaster’s Might Passive damage reduced 100/140/180 (+70% AP) >>> 80/120/160 (+60% AP) and has added VFX and SFX when ready New Active: Jax swings his lantern around him, dealing 150/250/350 (+100% AP) magic damage to nearby enemies. If he hits a champion he gains 25/45/65 (+40% bAD) Armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bAD) per champion hit, as well as 60% of that value as Magic Resist for the next 8 seconds. During this time the passive damage applies every 2nd attack instead of every 3rd. Cooldown increased 80 >>> 100/90/80 seconds



Champion Buffs

Shaco

Q – Deceive: Mana cost reduced 60 >>> 40 Backstab critical strike increased 30% >>> 40%

E – Two-Shiv Poison AD ratio increased 75% >>> 80%



Jayce

Base AD increased 54 >>> 57

Melee Q – To The Skies! Damage increased 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 65/115/165/215/265/315

Melee W – Lightning Field

Damage per tick increased 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110

Lissandra

HP per level increased 104 >>> 110

Q – Ice Shard Slow increased 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

W – Ring of Frost Cooldown reduced 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds



Sion

Base HP increased 615 >>> 655

Q – Decimating Smash Maximum damage increased 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350



Xayah

Base attack speed increased 0.625 >>> 0.658

Attack speed ratio increased 0.625 >>> 0.658

Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Cards Cooldown reduced 6 on all levels >>> 6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5 seconds

W – Pick a Card Blue Card AP ratio increased 90% >>> 115% Red Card AP ratio increased 60% >>> 70%



Champion Nerfs

Aatrox

P – Deathbringer Stance Max HP damage reduced 5-12% >>> 4-10% (based on level)

E – Umbral Dash Healing during R – World Ender reduced 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

R – World Ender Move speed reduced 60/80/100% >>> 50/65/80%



Dr. Mundo

Base HP reduced 653 >>> 613

Armor per level reduced 4.2 >>> 3.7

E (Passive) – Blunt Force Trauma base AD max HP ratio reduced 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4%



Fiora

P – Duelist’s Dance base AD ratio reduced +4.5% per 100 base AD >>> +4% per 100 base AD

Q – Lunge base AD ratio reduced 95/100/105/110/115% >>> 90/95/100/105/110%



K’Sante

Base move speed reduced 335 >>> 330

P – Dauntless Instinct Damage reduced 10-25 >>> 5-20 (based on level)

W – Path Maker Minimum damage reduced 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% target’s max HP Maximum damage reduced 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% >>> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% target’s max HP



Rammus

Base AD reduced 56 >>> 53

Base HP reduced 634 >>> 614

W – Defensive Ball Curl Percent bonus resistances increase now also amplifies flat resistances from the spell itself Armor reduced 40 (+60/70/80/90/100% total armor) >>> 25 (+40/55/70/85/100% total armor)



Yuumi

Q – Prowling Projectile Damage reduced 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200 Empowered damage reduced 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260



Zeri

AD per level reduced 1.5 >>> 1.3

Q – Burst Fire Damage reduced 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23



Item Buffs

Axiom Arc

Lethality increased 10 >>> 18

Horizon Focus

AP increased 85 >>> 100

Rod of Ages

HP increased 300 >>> 400

Eternity Healing or mana restored required to proc movespeed reduced 250 >>> 200 Move speed increased 25% >>> 35%



Winter’s Approach

Cost reduced 2700 >>> 2600 gold

HP increased 350 >>> 400

Rune Nerfs

Legend: Tenacity

Tenacity per stack reduced 2.5% >>> 1.5%

Item Adjustments

Jak’Sho, The Protean

Cost increased 3100 >>> 3200 gold

Voidborne Resilience Resistances increase at max stacks changed 15% total resistances >>> 20% bonus resistances Drain increased 3% max HP >>> 80 (+7% max HP) Drain no longer drains from minions and monsters



Archangel’s Staff

Cost increased 2600 >>> 3000 gold

Build path changed Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand >>> Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Needlessly Large Rod

AP increased 60 >>> 80

AH increased 0 >>> 10

Seraph’s Embrace