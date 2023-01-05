Game Designer Ezra “Riot Phlox” Lynn shared the League of Legends Patch 13.1 Preview, which includes the Jax midscope update and more.
Patch 13.1 Preview
This patch can be expected to go live on January 11th, 2023.
Jax Midscope Update
- Passive – Can now go fishing in the river to periodically “catch fish” and gain 1 gold. Killing “fish” champions also award 1 bonus gold
- Q – Leap Strike
- AP ratio reduced 60% >>> 0%
- E – Counter Strike
- Damage changed 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% base AD) physical damage >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) magic damage
- Bonus damage per attack dodged changed 20% of total damage >>> 20% of base damage
- R – Grandmaster’s Might
- Passive damage reduced 100/140/180 (+70% AP) >>> 80/120/160 (+60% AP) and has added VFX and SFX when ready
- New Active: Jax swings his lantern around him, dealing 150/250/350 (+100% AP) magic damage to nearby enemies. If he hits a champion he gains 25/45/65 (+40% bAD) Armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bAD) per champion hit, as well as 60% of that value as Magic Resist for the next 8 seconds. During this time the passive damage applies every 2nd attack instead of every 3rd.
- Cooldown increased 80 >>> 100/90/80 seconds
Champion Buffs
Shaco
- Q – Deceive:
- Mana cost reduced 60 >>> 40
- Backstab critical strike increased 30% >>> 40%
- E – Two-Shiv Poison
- AD ratio increased 75% >>> 80%
Jayce
- Base AD increased 54 >>> 57
- Melee Q – To The Skies!
- Damage increased 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 65/115/165/215/265/315
- Melee W – Lightning Field
- Damage per tick increased 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110
Lissandra
- HP per level increased 104 >>> 110
- Q – Ice Shard
- Slow increased 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
- W – Ring of Frost
- Cooldown reduced 14/13/12/11/10 >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
Sion
- Base HP increased 615 >>> 655
- Q – Decimating Smash
- Maximum damage increased 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350
Xayah
- Base attack speed increased 0.625 >>> 0.658
- Attack speed ratio increased 0.625 >>> 0.658
Twisted Fate
- Q – Wild Cards
- Cooldown reduced 6 on all levels >>> 6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5 seconds
- W – Pick a Card
- Blue Card AP ratio increased 90% >>> 115%
- Red Card AP ratio increased 60% >>> 70%
Champion Nerfs
Aatrox
- P – Deathbringer Stance
- Max HP damage reduced 5-12% >>> 4-10% (based on level)
- E – Umbral Dash
- Healing during R – World Ender reduced 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
- R – World Ender
- Move speed reduced 60/80/100% >>> 50/65/80%
Dr. Mundo
- Base HP reduced 653 >>> 613
- Armor per level reduced 4.2 >>> 3.7
- E (Passive) – Blunt Force Trauma
- base AD max HP ratio reduced 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4%
Fiora
- P – Duelist’s Dance
- base AD ratio reduced +4.5% per 100 base AD >>> +4% per 100 base AD
- Q – Lunge
- base AD ratio reduced 95/100/105/110/115% >>> 90/95/100/105/110%
K’Sante
- Base move speed reduced 335 >>> 330
- P – Dauntless Instinct
- Damage reduced 10-25 >>> 5-20 (based on level)
- W – Path Maker
- Minimum damage reduced 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% target’s max HP
- Maximum damage reduced 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% >>> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% target’s max HP
Rammus
- Base AD reduced 56 >>> 53
- Base HP reduced 634 >>> 614
- W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Percent bonus resistances increase now also amplifies flat resistances from the spell itself
- Armor reduced 40 (+60/70/80/90/100% total armor) >>> 25 (+40/55/70/85/100% total armor)
Yuumi
- Q – Prowling Projectile
- Damage reduced 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200
- Empowered damage reduced 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260
Zeri
- AD per level reduced 1.5 >>> 1.3
- Q – Burst Fire
- Damage reduced 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23
Item Buffs
Axiom Arc
- Lethality increased 10 >>> 18
Horizon Focus
- AP increased 85 >>> 100
Rod of Ages
- HP increased 300 >>> 400
- Eternity
- Healing or mana restored required to proc movespeed reduced 250 >>> 200
- Move speed increased 25% >>> 35%
Winter’s Approach
- Cost reduced 2700 >>> 2600 gold
- HP increased 350 >>> 400
Rune Nerfs
Legend: Tenacity
- Tenacity per stack reduced 2.5% >>> 1.5%
Item Adjustments
Jak’Sho, The Protean
- Cost increased 3100 >>> 3200 gold
- Voidborne Resilience
- Resistances increase at max stacks changed 15% total resistances >>> 20% bonus resistances
- Drain increased 3% max HP >>> 80 (+7% max HP)
- Drain no longer drains from minions and monsters
Archangel’s Staff
- Cost increased 2600 >>> 3000 gold
- Build path changed Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Blasting Wand >>> Tear of the Goddess + Kindlegem + Needlessly Large Rod
- AP increased 60 >>> 80
- AH increased 0 >>> 10
Seraph’s Embrace
- AH increased 0 >>> 10
- No longer grants AH based on bonus mana, now grants AP equal to 2.5% bonus mana
- Empyrean passive (the heal) removed, now has Lifeline passive which grants a shield of 250 (+20% current mana)