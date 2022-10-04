League of Legends Preseason 2023 Brings Back Old Favorites

The ranked season for League of Legends is nearing conclusion, and that means a new preseason. Preseason 2023 will have changes to the jungle and ping wheel, new items, and more.

“Things will be in a pretty early state when you first see them, so expect changes to things like icons, item and effect names, visual and sound effects, stat values, and more as we continue to test features during PBE,” Riot Games’ Marketing Communications Lilu “Riot Riru” Cabreros said on the official preview post. “When the patch notes come out, they’ll have all the final details as usual.”

The Chemtech Drake once again enters the roster of available drakes in the game, now with an all-new effect. There are also changes geared towards making the jungle role more approachable and beginner friendly. Changes to the ping wheel will also be implemented, doubling the number of available pings from 4 to 8.

League of Legends Preseason 2023

Chemtech Drake

The Chemtech Drake makes a return after being removed only a few patches after it was initially added earlier this year. The effects of the Chemtech Drake when stacking, as a Dragon Soul, and to the Summoners Rift have all been changed, so you won’t see any more champions turning into a zombie with the Chemtech Soul.

Chemtech Drake will now grant a small amount of Tenacity and Heal/Shield strength when slain

Chemtech Soul will grant bonus damage when below a certain amount of health.

The Rift will take on a Chemtech-inspired appearance featuring Zaunite chemicals and mutated jungle plants.

Blast Cones will now blast those in range twice as far as before

Honey Fruits will upgrade into Stim Fruits. Stim Fruits do not slow champions that consume them and grants a small bonus shield in addition to the heal.

Scryer’s Bloom will upgrade into Stalker’s Bloom. When hit, these plants will reveal a small circular area around the plant and a cone opposite of the direction it was hit, granting movement speed towards revealed enemy champions and reducing wards revealed to 1 health.

Jungle Changes – Avatar Smites and Jungle Pets

The new jungle pets can be purchases in the in-game shop as an egg. They will acquire “treats” through monster kills and slowly over time. These treats will help them evolve, and the evolved pets will give their owners Avatar buffs which empower them with different abilities.

Noxian Embercat: This will be the pet of choice for junglers looking to play more aggressively. It will provide slows and bonus damage.

Ixtali Ixamander: This jungle pet is perfect for junglers looking to frontline and tank for their teams. It will provide a shield based on your health that provides bonus slow resist and Tenacity when broken.

Ionian Cloudleaper: This jungle pet will be great for junglers looking to rotate and move around the map more quickly. It will provide bonus movement speed.

Jungle Changes – Leashing Range Indicators

According to the official Preview post, this change is “an effort to make the jungle more welcoming to players unfamiliar with the role.” Visual leashing indicators will now show how far camps can be pulled before the patience starts diminishing. The leash distance on camps is also being decreased.

Jungle Changes – Recommended Jungle Paths

In addition to showing leash range, recommended jungle paths for every champion will also have a recommended jungle path. These were determined by gathering data from high skilled junglers on their high mastery champs across the globe and are based on which routes most often led these players to a victory. The data will be updated each patch.

Communication Tools – Updated Ping Wheel

To better facilitate communication between teammates, the available number of pings will be doubled from 4 to 6.

Returning Pings (clockwise, from north): Retreat, On My Way, Assist Me, Enemy Missing

New Pings (clockwise, from northeast): Push, All-In, Hold, Bait

Communication Tools – New Vision Ping

An entirely new ping wheel that focuses on vision will also be added. The wheel allows players to indicate the following:

(from left to right): Vision Cleared, Enemy Vision, Need Vision

Communication Tools – Objective Voting

The aim of this change is to reduce the confusion when taking an objective. Instead of everyone pinging On My Way or Retreat, a new voting function is being introduced. This will appear when objectives are pinged and will function similarly to a surrender vote.

Communication Tools – Off Screen Pings

A small quality-of-life update will be added which notifies the direction an off-screen ping came from by displaying it on the edge of the screen. Enemy Missing pings will show on your screen regardless of where they are pinged, while Retreat, On My Way, Assist Me, Hold, All-In, and Push pings will only be displayed if they’re pinged within 3000 units of your screen’s edge. This range is approximately the corner to corner range of your screen when fully zoomed out (or 20 Teemos).

In other words, you will be alerted of these pings if they happen at most two screens away from you.

Vision System Updates – Allied Ward Tracking

While there are currently ways to see how many wards you have out, there isn’t a quick way to check which wards are closest to expiring other than manually looking at every ward placed. We’re introducing new ward visuals on the minimap that will indicate when wards are close to expiring. They will change appearance when wards reach 60 and 30 seconds remaining before they expire.

Vision System Updates – Enemy Ward Timers

It can be hard to keep track of every single ward that gets placed on the map and even harder to successfully communicate that information to your teammates. Now, if you ping an enemy ward that you saw them place within the last 10 seconds, a perfectly accurate ward timer will appear until the ward is removed or expires.

Recommended Rune Pages, Summoner Spells, and Abilities

On Champion Lock, you’ll see a recommended runes button the the left of the edit rune pages button. This interface will display up to 3 rune and summoner spell setups that you can select to use in game. These recommendations will be updated once per patch.

In-game, typical ability rank ups at each level will also be shown. Like the recommended Rune Pages and Summoner Spells, these will be updated per patch.

Experience Changes

To help top laners scale faster, lane experience and gold are being slightly tweaked:

Solo Lane Experience: Solo lanes will now receive a 95% experience multiplier (previously 93%) from minions

Duo Lane Experience: Duo lanes will now receive a 22% bonus experience multiplier (previously 24.73%) from minions

Mid Lane Gold Changes: All minions spawned in the mid lane will now be worth 1 less gold before 14 minutes when last hit (previously, only cannon minions were worth less gold, but were worth 10 less gold)

New and Updated Items

More than a dozen new and updated items will be introduced this preseason. Note that item stats, effects, and names are subject to change while being tested on the PBE. Read the effects of each of these new items here.

New Items:

Radiant Virtue (Mythic Item)

Icathia’s Endurance (Mythic Item)

Goliath’s Ascendancy (Mythic Item)

Iceborn Gauntlet (Mythic Item, rebranded from Frostfire Gauntlet)

Rod of Ages (Mythic Item)

Spear of Shojin

Ravenous Hydra

Navori Quickblade

Seraph’s Embrace

Catalyst of Aeons

Minor Updates:

Sunfire Cape

Turbo Chemtank

Randuin’s Omen

Abyssal Mask

All of these changes will be hitting the League of Legends PBE server in a matter of hours. Going by the previous seasons, these changes should hit live servers sometime mid-November, at around Patch 12.22. Currently, this patch is scheduled on November 16, 2022.