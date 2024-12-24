Leanna Lenee's private direct messages on social media have reportedly been leaked amid cheating rumors. Lenee got engaged to Travis Hunter in February, but social media personality and Colorado Buffaloes player have made headlines for the past week due to comments made about their relationship.

In this recent development, an alleged DM exchange between Lenee and an unidentified man resurfaced in 2020. Some reports claim that Lenee and Hunter began their relationship in 2022, while DJ Akademiks, who posted the screen record of the DM exchange, claims that they began dating in 2019.

Leanna Lenee and Travis Hunter Deactivate Social Media Accounts Amid Online Trolling

Amid the constant comments regarding their relationship, Lenee and Hunter have decided to deactivate their social media accounts. The scrutiny of their began when Lenee's comment about Hunter not being her “type” went viral. She immediately went to TikTok to dismiss the claim.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says in the since-deleted video.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

Lenee shared that she has dated White, Black, and Latin men in the past proving she doesn't have a type she is drawn to.

“I don't have a physical type. Period,” she continued. “No two men that I've previously dated look the same.”

Unfortunately for the couple, the online discourse did not stop. Rapper and media personality Bow Wow weighed in on the situation.

“All we are doing is waking you up, young brother,” Bow Wow said in a video. “Because if you don’t see what the f-ck is going on, gang… If we don’t give a f-ck, we’d let you crash out, but from one player to the next… I’m not gonna tell you what you do but I want you to open up your eyes, man.”

Bow Wow is not the only one to comment on the recent reports of Hunter's relationship. The Heisman winner's teammate, Shedeur Sanders, urged fans to stop making the athlete's life an online spectacle since it's not a good look on their part.

“All y'all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y'all genuine trying to holla at Trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” he wrote on X about Hunter. “At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

A fan commented on Sanders' post that while there are fans with bad intentions commenting about Hunter's relationship, many of them are genuinely looking out for him.

“All jokes aside it’s only blown up this much because people don’t wanna see Travis get his pockets cleaned out because he’s a good person,” the fan wrote. “The stuff that’s come out about the girl is wild and you can’t even defend it at this point.”