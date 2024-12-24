Travis Hunter's personal life has made headlines after his Heisman win last week. Shedeaur Sanders, Hunter's former teammate, weighed in on the drama surrounding the Heisman winner and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee.

“All y'all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y'all genuine trying to holla at Trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” he wrote on X about Hunter. “At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Most recently, Hunter and Lenee made headlines for both of them taking down their Instagram profiles following the content creator allegedly being seen in a video dancing with another guy.

Travis Hunter's Fiancée Leanna Lenee Explains Why He Was Not Her “Type” At First

Shedeaur is not the only one to speak up on Hunter's situation. Artist and media personality, Bow Wow, made a video last week about how trolls are attacking Hunter and his relationship.

“All we are doing is waking you up, young brother,” Bow Wow said in a video. “Because if you don’t see what the f-ck is going on, gang… If we don’t give a f-ck, we’d let you crash out, but from one player to the next… I’m not gonna tell you what you do but I want you to open up your eyes, man.”

Expand Tweet

Bow Wow's comments follow Lenee explaining her viral comment about the Buffaloes' star not being her type at first. While fans interpreted that it meant she was not physically attracted to the athlete, she revealed it had nothing to do with his looks.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says in the since-deleted video.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

Lenee shared that she has dated White, Black and Latin men in the past proving she doesn't have a type she is drawn to.

“I don't have a physical type. Period,” she continued. “No two men that I've previously dated look the same.”