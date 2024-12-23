Shortly after winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Colorado Buffalos football player Travis Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, deactivated their social media accounts.

This comes shortly after the couple received criticism from fans. Recently, Lenee took to TikTok to defend her relationship with Hunter, which only caused the trolling to worsen.

Similarly, Hunter defended his relationship during his Twitch stream (via The Athlete Lifestyle). “I know what I go. I know my girl. My girl's been with me for five years,” said Hunter. “Y'all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me. Come on, man.”

They have since deactivated their social media accounts after the swarm of negative responses. That should allow them to escape some of the noise that they are hearing.

Colorado football star Travis Hunter and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee

The relationship between Hunter and Lenee has been scrutinized a lot recently. One reason for this was Lenee's previous comments that Hunter was not her “type” when they started talking.

She later clarified that she meant “type” because he is younger than her. “So when I said he wasn't my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I never dated anybody younger than me, and he had cheated on his girlfriend,” Lenee explained. “I don't know if your type is [a] cheater but mine isn't. So no, he wasn't my type at first off of those two things.”

He also first reached out to her while he was dating someone else “I exited the message[,] and he sat there until he was single,” she said. “I don't do home-wrecking. I'm not a sidepiece. I. don't stand for any of those things.”

Travis Hunter, Heisman winner

Hunter, a two-way player, made an impact on Colorado's football team on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he caught 92 passes for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had a great rapport with star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

It was Hunter's best season in college football by a long shot. In 2023, he caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with Colorado.

Defensively, Hunter had 31 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Additionally, he intercepted four passes throughout the season.

Both Hunter and Sanders are projected to go high in the 2025 NFL Draft. They are two of the top prospects and will be expected to be immediate impact players for whoever drafts them.