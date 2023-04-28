We live in a cyclical maelstrom of never-yielding change, yet nothing — NOTHING — in the known universe conveys the finiteness of mortality like the What’s Leaving Netflix list at the end of every month. As we say a prayer at the conclusion of May 2023 for fallen classics like Pup Star: World Tour and Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1) weep not for these Netflix mainstays… ’cause you still have a month left to binge on these bad boys! So stop living such an active lifestyle, plant your butt on that couch and watch these artistic triumphs before they disappear… like the sands of time.

Leaving Netflix this Month of May 2023

May 4

Pup Star: World Tour – From the animal based-auteurs that brought us Air Bud, comes this timeless tale of… something you can put on for your kids at the restaurant while you try to finish your risotto, cursing under your breath that this is the absolute last time you ever bring your young children out with you for a nice meal.

May 10

Bordertown (Seasons 1-3) – You better finish all three seasons of this Finnish crime drama before it disappears!

May 13

Weed the People

May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1) – Not to be confused with Booba: Culinary Enigma, Booba: Manna Mystery, or Booba: Confounding Cuisine, all of which are presently non-existent, but we can at least dream.

May 16

Side Effects – Ooh, actually this would be a good re-watch! Remember this psychological dark mystery that boasted a great cast? Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Channing Tatum highlight this pharmaceutical conspiracy tale.

May 18

The Last Days

May 27

Collateral Beauty

May 29

The 2nd

May 31