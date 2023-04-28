We live in a cyclical maelstrom of never-yielding change, yet nothing — NOTHING — in the known universe conveys the finiteness of mortality like the What’s Leaving Netflix list at the end of every month. As we say a prayer at the conclusion of May 2023 for fallen classics like Pup Star: World Tour and Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1) weep not for these Netflix mainstays… ’cause you still have a month left to binge on these bad boys! So stop living such an active lifestyle, plant your butt on that couch and watch these artistic triumphs before they disappear… like the sands of time.
Leaving Netflix this Month of May 2023
May 4
- Pup Star: World Tour – From the animal based-auteurs that brought us Air Bud, comes this timeless tale of… something you can put on for your kids at the restaurant while you try to finish your risotto, cursing under your breath that this is the absolute last time you ever bring your young children out with you for a nice meal.
May 10
- Bordertown (Seasons 1-3) – You better finish all three seasons of this Finnish crime drama before it disappears!
May 13
- Weed the People
May 14
- Booba: Food Puzzle (Season 1) – Not to be confused with Booba: Culinary Enigma, Booba: Manna Mystery, or Booba: Confounding Cuisine, all of which are presently non-existent, but we can at least dream.
May 16
- Side Effects – Ooh, actually this would be a good re-watch! Remember this psychological dark mystery that boasted a great cast? Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Channing Tatum highlight this pharmaceutical conspiracy tale.
May 18
- The Last Days
May 27
- Collateral Beauty
May 29
- The 2nd
May 31
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- The Boy
- Edge of Seventeen
- Galaxy Quest – With the recently announced sequel TV series reboot in the works that we’ve reported on, seems like a great time for a refresher on this lovable band of misfit actors/reluctant astronauts.
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
- Little Boxes – This 2016 indie dramedy, about an interracial family adjusting to life in a Washington state small town after moving from NYC, stars indie film darling Melanie Lynskey before Yellowjackets fame!
- Midnight Diner (Seasons 1-3)
- My Girl – What?! The movie that gave a generation of 90s kids apiphobia (fear of bees) is leaving?! Watch it now and spread apiphobia to the next generation, before we lose bees forever to climate change-related extinction!
- Rango
- The Space Between Us – This one surprisingly isn’t an orthodontic animated movie about anthropomorphized teeth, or a Dave Matthews Band documentary, but rather an interplanetary sci-fi flick about a Mars-dwelling teen in search of his origins.
- The Stolen
- We Die Young- End the month with this cheery title, which poetically reminds us why it’s so important to binge these Netflix titles promptly!