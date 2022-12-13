By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The careers of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have long been intertwined. James and Anthony were two of the most coveted prospects back in the 2003 NBA Draft, emerging as two of the best small forwards in league history not too long after entering the league. 19 years later, and they are now in a different stage in their lives. LeBron is now a father to three boys, including his firstborn, Bronny James, and Carmelo has one son, Kiyan Anthony.

And it seems as if their two sons could find themselves intertwined in a similar manner brought forth by the friendship their fathers have cultivated over the years.

During the Geico High School Showcase, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s sons faced off in a clash between the 25th ranked Sierra Canyon Mustangs and the 22nd ranked Christ the King Royals. In the end, it was 18-year old Bronny James who led the Mustangs to a 62-51 victory over the Royals, dropping 12 points, six boards, and three dimes in the winning effort. Kiyan Anthony, the 15-year old guard, had eight points in the defeat.

After the game, James and Anthony had nothing but love for each other and their sons, clearly beaming with pride towards the young men they’ve raised.

AYO what's wrong with you! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/mn2V1cRNEH — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 13, 2022

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony couldn’t help but be sentimental over the bond they’ve shared as well.

Now in their late 30s, LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have had vastly different twilights to their careers, with LeBron still playing at a high level and Carmelo on the fringes of the NBA. One thing, for sure, will remain the same. Their friendship is something that goes beyond the court, and with their sons set to enter their professional basketball journey, James and Anthony will have even more reason to bond over each other’s shared experiences.