LeBron James, Dwyane Wade hype up Netflix documentary for Redeem Team

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and NBA icon Dwyane Wade are collaborating to produce a Netflix documentary for the United States’ 2008 Redeem Team, and sure enough, they couldn’t help but get excited about the project.

LeBron and Wade are probably just as hyped as everyone else about the documentary. That much is clear after they shared the news about them co-producing the film, which will showcase the story of the US Men’s Basketball Team during the 2008 Olympics.

On Instagram, the two good friends really didn’t need to say anything and simply teased the documentary with fire emojis.

LeBron and Dwyane Wade hyping up their Netflix doc about the Redeem Team 👀 #Lakers #TeamUSA pic.twitter.com/947tC0dOT6 — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) August 20, 2022

The documentary, titled “The Redeem Team,” will tip off on October 7th. Of course it is expected to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the 2008 US Olympics Men’s Basketball Team that was led by LeBron James and Dwyane Wade themselves back then. There was a ton of pressure on that team to deliver after the disappointment of the 2004 Team, and fortunately, they lived up to all the expectations.

In a statement with Netflix, Wade spoke about difficulties they faced as a team back in 2008–things that he and LeBron hope to shed light on through the documentary.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all-stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — the Redeem Team!” Wade said.

Even though details are scarce, “The Redeem Team” is already brewing to be a must-watch for every NBA fan. Fortunately, it won’t be long until it drops.