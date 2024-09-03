Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been known to be an avid fan of football in addition to his obvious love of the game of basketball. Although James generally flips his fandom between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns depending on who is better at the time, the Lakers star does have some experience on the gridiron dating back to his own playing days at St. Vincent St. Mary High School in northeast Ohio.

James has been playfully criticized in the past for giving out football advice and opinions to his millions of social media followers, including that time he listed some of his favorite NFL tight ends while clearly reading the names from a list off-screen. Still, that didn't stop the king from recently dropping his Mt. Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks, a list that will surely ruffle some feathers in football circles, per DraftKings.

James' group was as follows: New England Patriots legend Tom Brady, Kansas City Chiefs reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, San Francisco 49ers icon Joe Montana, and then a tie between both John Elway of the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning of the Indianapolis Colts and Broncos.

Mahomes has already established himself as a consensus top two player of all time, and many have already given him the nod over Brady just in terms of pure talent. Some notable omissions from James' list included names like Aaron Rodgers, Dan Marino, and others.

Can the Lakers maximize LeBron James' final years?

Meanwhile, LeBron James has been on the Mt. Rushmore of the sport of basketball for at least the last ten years, and many would argue he was already there in terms of talent dating back to the late 2000s.

The fact that James is still playing elite basketball at the age of 39 is equal parts amazing to watch and frustrating for Lakers fans who are wondering why their team's front office can't put together a competitive roster despite his continued greatness, along with that of big man Anthony Davis.

The Lakers entered this offseason with several gaping holes on their roster, including both perimeter defense and perimeter shooting, and addressed neither of them, instead opting to make some headlines by hiring JJ Redick as their new coach and then drafting James' son Bronny this past June.

In any case, the Lakers' season is slated to get underway on October 22 with a home game vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.