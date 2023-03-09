LeBron James has to be happy with how his team has been playing without him of late, especially after seeing the Los Angeles Lakers pull off a big win over a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies side on Tuesday night. Anthony Davis has been a beast for LA amid LeBron’s injury spell, and there’s no denying that the Lakers would not be where they are right now had it not been for AD’s recent heroics.

If you ask renowned NBA analyst Colin Cowherd, however, Lakers fans should be wary of Davis’ recent surge. In his mind, Cowherd seems to believe that LA has every intention of parting ways with AD come the offseason:

Good to see AD’s trade value rise. Gonna need that when they move him in the off season. #Dontfallforitagain — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) March 8, 2023

For what it’s worth, Anthony Davis is still under contract with the Lakers through 2025. However, it is worth noting that the eight-time All-Star has a player option on his deal for the 2024-25 season. This means that unless he signs an extension with LA this summer, he could opt to become an unrestricted free agent after next season. If the Lakers actually want to trade Davis, then this coming offseason seems to be the most opportune time to do so.

Colin Cowherd believes that this is exactly what the Lakers intend to do. AD has been on a scorching run of late amid LeBron’s injury, and Cowherd believes that this will raise Davis’ stock ahead of what could potentially be a blockbuster trade in the summer.

Whatever the case might be, however, Davis, LeBron, and the rest of the Lakers will need to stay focused on more immediate concerns. In particular, they must keep their recent hot streak going if they want to secure their place in the playoffs.