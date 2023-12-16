LeBron James and the Lakers cited injuries to Anthony Davis and other staters after their loss to the Spurs.

After surrendering 45 fourth-quarter points and nearly blowing an 18-point lead to a San Antonio Spurs (4-20) group that had lost 17 consecutive games, the Los Angeles Lakers (15-11) responded on Friday by … allowing 42 points in the opening quarter. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs built a 25-point first-half lead and ultimately bested LeBron James and the Lakers, 129-115.

The Lakers missed Anthony Davis, who was scratched due to a tweaked ankle. On Wednesday, AD helped compensate for LeBron's absence by way of 37 points. On Friday, the Lakers, with LeBron but without D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Cam Reddish (knee soreness), were not so fortunate.

“We just got to get healthy,” said LeBron (23 points, 14 assists). “When we're healthy, we're one of the better teams in the league. When we're not, we've had some ups and downs … Our team is not built to have three starters [out].”

This particular dud at the Frost Bank Center can be chalked up to the “grind” of the season — now featuring a tournament. Including their busy four days in Las Vegas, the Lakers (15-11) have played just twice in Los Angeles since Nov. 22. They'll host the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on Monday before heading to Chicago, Minnesota, and Oklahoma City.

“It's tough. It's definitely a grind,” continued LeBron. “Feel like we've been on the road pretty much all year. But … health is wealth. It's challenging, going home for a couple days just to then head right back east, go back to the midwest … So, that's gonna be challenging on us. So we got to mentally and physically prepare ourselves.”

Taurean Prince (knee soreness) and Jarred Vanderbilt (back spasms) have popped up on the injury report this week. Darvin Ham didn't reject the idea of IST after-effects.

“You can use any and every excuse in the book, but the thing is you can't control health. That just kinda happens. I'm proud of our guys for stepping up and playing the way they did to secure that in-season tourney, but this is a marathon of a season. As soon as they can get healthy, the better.”

Including last spring's run to the conference finals, the Lakers have demonstrated an ability to lock in defensively and count on LeBron, AD, and Austin Reaves to deliver in critical moments. They like their chances in a tightly focused, physical playoff series — or any close ballgame. The New Year will bring more home games.

Somewhat concerning, though, is their performance without Davis. The Lakers are -48 in his DNPs. It's only two games — amid extended road trips — but the front office controversially forewent the opportunity to add a bulkier center last summer, instead opting for an offensive-minded reclamation project (Christian Wood), a jumpy 23-year-old (Jaxson Hayes), and a two-way rookie (Colin Castleton). Ham envisioned Hayes' athleticism and Wood's skillset offsetting the lack of girth.

On Friday, Hayes got the start and picked up five fouls in 12 minutes. He's looked overwhelmed and out of his skis for much of his court time this season. Wood's role has diminished after a few promising weeks. His realistic value to the Lakers would be w in this precise type of game: A mundane affair sans AD against a lottery squad. His box score in San Antonio looks respectable — 30 minutes, 17 points, 6-of-10 shooting, eight rebounds — but the impact was minimal.

(Victor Wembanyama struggled offensively — 13 points, 5-for-13 FG — despite AD's absence, though he tallied 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, two steals, and a +19. Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 36 points.)

“He’s a special talent and they’ve got a good one here,” LeBron said on Wemby.

LeBron hits the rainbow 3 over Wembypic.twitter.com/qdoeAJcRQI — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 16, 2023

An occasional no-show against a bottom feeder shouldn't prompt Rob Pelinka to start dialing rival general managers. But, NBA trade season is officially upon us, as dozens of players became eligible to be dealt on Friday — including Russell, Wood, Hayes, Prince, Reddish, and Gabe Vincent. This Spurs loss doesn't reflect the Lakers' long-term identity. but it may have highlighted a long-term need.