LeBron James offered an update on his "sore" knee after the Lakers' loss to the Celtics.

LeBron James provided an update on his knee after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron's knee collided with Jaylen Brown's back at the 4:02 mark of the second quarter. James stayed down for a few minutes as Lakers fans held their collective breath. He gingerly walked to the Lakers' bench and sat out for a few possessions before re-entering the game.

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown were both shaken up after this collision 🤕 Brown has headed into the Celtics locker room and LeBron is getting treatment on the Lakers bench. Hoping everybody is okay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UsGNrZkWF8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 25, 2023

“My knee is a little sore right now,” he said. “The best thing — finally, the schedule is kind of in our favor with two days before we have to play again. Just a freak thing right there between me and Jaylen Brown. Happy I was able to walk off on my own power, but definitely a little sore right now.”

LeBron gingerly walks to the Lakers bench after a couple minutes on the ground following a collision with Jaylen Brown. LeBron gave a thumbs up before sitting down. pic.twitter.com/qgcHlHxGY3 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 25, 2023

The Lakers will have a day off tomorrow, gather for some kind of practice on Wednesday, then host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

LeBron seemed a bit off his game before the collision. He missed three layups in the first quarter and struggled to convert inside throughout the game against a physical and sturdy Celtics defense. LeBron finished with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting in 37 minutes, to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists.

I don't think we're healthy right now,” he said after the 126-115 defeat. “I don't think we're where we want to be to compete against the top teams.”

James — who was coming off a season-high 40 points on Saturday vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder — has been listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report for recent games, with what's being called “left ankle peroneal tendinopathy” — basically, wear-and-tear soreness in the outer foot.

In his 21st season, LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 54.4% from the field. He's missed three games. He turns 39 years old on Dec. 30.