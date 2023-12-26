LeBron James provided an update on his knee after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron's knee collided with Jaylen Brown's back at the 4:02 mark of the second quarter. James stayed down for a few minutes as Lakers fans held their collective breath. He gingerly walked to the Lakers' bench and sat out for a few possessions before re-entering the game.

“My knee is a little sore right now,” he said. “The best thing — finally, the schedule is kind of in our favor with two days before we have to play again. Just a freak thing right there between me and Jaylen Brown. Happy I was able to walk off on my own power, but definitely a little sore right now.”

The Lakers will have a day off tomorrow, gather for some kind of practice on Wednesday, then host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

LeBron seemed a bit off his game before the collision. He missed three layups in the first quarter and struggled to convert inside throughout the game against a physical and sturdy Celtics defense. LeBron finished with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting in 37 minutes, to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists.

RECOMMENDED
Sixers Joel Embiid with Bulls Zach Lavine and Lakers LeBron James before the NBA Trade Deadline
NBA rumors: What Sixers are 'prioritizing' over Zach LaVine trade with Bulls

Jay Postrado ·

Face of referee Scott foster in the middle of a classic meme background
Lakers: Scott Foster fools fans with decision on LeBron James' Jayson Tatum block

Rexwell Villas ·

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown looking sad with several medical cross symbol in the background
LeBron James, Jaylen Brown suffer injury scare after collision in Lakers vs. Celtics

Angelo Guinhawa ·

I don't think we're healthy right now,” he said after the 126-115 defeat. “I don't think we're where we want to be to compete against the top teams.”

James — who was coming off a season-high 40 points on Saturday vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder — has been listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report for recent games, with what's being called “left ankle peroneal tendinopathy” — basically, wear-and-tear soreness in the outer foot.

In his 21st season, LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 54.4% from the field. He's missed three games. He turns 39 years old on Dec. 30.