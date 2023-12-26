LeBron James provided an update on his knee after the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena.
LeBron's knee collided with Jaylen Brown's back at the 4:02 mark of the second quarter. James stayed down for a few minutes as Lakers fans held their collective breath. He gingerly walked to the Lakers' bench and sat out for a few possessions before re-entering the game.
“My knee is a little sore right now,” he said. “The best thing — finally, the schedule is kind of in our favor with two days before we have to play again. Just a freak thing right there between me and Jaylen Brown. Happy I was able to walk off on my own power, but definitely a little sore right now.”
The Lakers will have a day off tomorrow, gather for some kind of practice on Wednesday, then host the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
LeBron seemed a bit off his game before the collision. He missed three layups in the first quarter and struggled to convert inside throughout the game against a physical and sturdy Celtics defense. LeBron finished with 16 points on 5-for-14 shooting in 37 minutes, to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists.
I don't think we're healthy right now,” he said after the 126-115 defeat. “I don't think we're where we want to be to compete against the top teams.”
James — who was coming off a season-high 40 points on Saturday vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder — has been listed as questionable on the Lakers' injury report for recent games, with what's being called “left ankle peroneal tendinopathy” — basically, wear-and-tear soreness in the outer foot.
In his 21st season, LeBron is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 7.3 assists while shooting 54.4% from the field. He's missed three games. He turns 39 years old on Dec. 30.