The wounds from a painful sweep at the hands of the Denver Nuggets are still fresh for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and it’s probably a major reason why he sort of flirted with the idea of retiring from playing basketball.

LeBron James said after the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in Game 4 Monday night that he’s not certain he will be returning for the 2023-24 NBA season, paving the way for a myriad of speculations — and opportunities for sportsbooks to create some action.

Take for example Sportsbetting.ag, which already laid out odds for a number of teams pertaining to their chances of becoming the next landing spot of LeBron James.

Two teams are tied for the shortest odds to acquire the future Hall of Famer: the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, who both have a price of +300.

Even at 38 years old, LeBron James showed he’s still got plenty of gas left in his tank when he dropped 40 points in the season-ending loss of the Lakers to the Nuggets. He can still definitely give any team a huge shot in the arm, even at this stage of his career. Both the Sixers and the Knicks would be better with LeBron James on the roster, though, adding someone like The King would likely require some advanced salary management gymnastics.

LeBron James signed a two-year extension deal with the Lakers in August of 2022, and that’s only going to start in the 2023-24 NBA campaign.

The Sixers, who got booted out of the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, still have Joel Embiid but they could lose James Harden in the offseason with the former league MVP yet to decide on whether to pick up or let go of his player option for the 2023-24 season. If Harden leaves, that will create a significant space in the Sixers’ cap room. As for the Knicks, who lost in six games to the Miami Heat in the second round, they have plenty of players with team options to decide on, including Derrick Rose ($15.596 million).

Other teams with intriguing odds to land LeBron James are the Los Angeles Clippers (+500), Phoenix Suns (+800), and the Golden State Warriors (+900). The Cleveland Cavaliers are also on the board with odds of +700 to run it back with The Chosen One.