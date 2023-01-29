Los Angeles Lakers fans are outraged after LeBron James wasn’t given the call to end regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The man himself isn’t happy, either.

The Lakers star sent out a tweet shortly after the game, letting out his disbelief and frustration for his nearly 53 million followers to see.

That one hurt BIG TIME!!! I don't understand — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 29, 2023

You can’t fault James for feeling the weight of the loss after the Lakers seemed to have the game in hand during the closing moments of regulation. They nursed a three-point lead and forced a miss from Al Horford with less than a shot clock’s worth of time left in the game before a three-point play knotted things up just before James’ controversial drive that yielded no calls.

LeBron echoed his sentiments from the postgame presser. The Lakers star lamented how he doesn’t believe he gets the calls that he deserves given how aggressive he is whenever he drives into the paint.

“It’s challenging,” LeBron James said after the game. “I don’t get it. I don’t get it. I’m attacking the paint just as much as any other guy in this league that’s shooting double-digit free throws a night. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it.”

A victory over the rival Celtics on their home floor would have been sweet for a Lakers team struggling to keep pace in the crowded Western Conference. Prior to the game, you’d expect some to see that as a scheduled loss playing in Boston with a hobbled Anthony Davis.

James poured in a game-high 41 points and put the purple and gold on his back, seemingly flipping the script on the expected narrative until the twist of the night came in the form of the refs swallowing their whistles.

Next up on their slate is a trip to Brooklyn to take on LeBron James’s former running mate in Nets star Kyrie Irving.