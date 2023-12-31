What was LeBron rocking on-feet when he hit his controversial 'three' against the Timberwolves?

It was quite the interesting night for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers as the 21-year vet celebrated his 39th birthday on game day. After feeling sick earlier in the day, it was unsure whether James would suit up or not. After giving it a go, his impact on the game proved to be crucial as it was his toes receiving all the attention after the game. Take a look at the exclusive sneakers he was rocking during the viral moment and check out our Sneakers news for more breaking content!

With just three seconds left to go during a 104-107 Timberwolves lead in the fourth quarter, LeBron James stepped back for what was initially ruled a deep two-point shot. The referees initiated a review and deemed that millimeters of James' sneaker was over the black line, ruling the shot a ‘two' and effectively spoiling the night for the Lakers.

You're not overturning this. Y'all going off the one frame like bron was, but the toe looked over the line by the end of Lebron's motion here. pic.twitter.com/VVVJ5uZcYf — Adam Auslund (@followAdamA) December 31, 2023

LeBron James took to social media to discuss the controversial call and included a still-frame of his foot clearing the three-point line. However, upon further examination of multiple angles, it was clear that James' toe rolled over onto the paint of the stripe and the shot was in fact not a three. Fans continue to debate, but the fact is that the Lakers lost the game and LeBron couldn't get his birthday wish.

LeBron was, however, rocking an exclusive pair of his signature Nike LeBron 21 sneakers during the game. The colorway, titled “New Age of Sport”, features an iridescent upper with shimmering bright blues and greens, along with a gum rubber outsole. The shoes also feature hot pink accents along the heel and on James' logos.

.@KingJames in the “New Age of Sport” Nike LeBron 21 for his 39th birthday. 👑 pic.twitter.com/7lLD6345rE — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) December 31, 2023

It was a clean colorway for the king to rock on his 39th birthday and hitting that shot may have been the best marketing move for drawing attention to the sneakers. They were featured in countless replays across the sports world and while LeBron couldn't get lucky with his toes behind the line, everyone got a great look at his newest signature footwear and the endless swag he brings to the court.

The shoes are currently available at Nike retailers for $170 and come in men's and big kids sizing. What do you think of these? Have we seen better LeBron sneakers worn on his birthday?