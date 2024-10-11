Lee Corso, one of College GameDay's staple characters and a legend of the show, is going to be absent from the show once again on Saturday. Corso missed last week's show in Berkeley, CA for the ACC battle between Cal and Miami, and will now be sidelined for the show's trip to Eugene for No. 3 Oregon and No. 2 Ohio State.

The show's host, Rece Davis, said that Corso has been sick for the past few weeks, according to Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire.

“He’s not going to be here this week. He’s doing better. He’s been a little bit under the weather for the last couple of weeks,” Davis said, per Neel. “I talked to him earlier and he said he was sorry he is missing his best friend, The Duck.”

Eugene has become one of College GameDay's iconic stops, and the Oregon mascot head has become one of Corso's trademarks at the end of the show. GameDay will still have a five-man desk with Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit, but Corso's absence certainly takes away from one of college football's greatest traditions.

College GameDay in Eugene isn't the same without Lee Corso

College GameDay at any stop isn't the same without the energy and the tradition that Lee Corso brings, but it will be especially apparent on Saturday in Eugene for a massive top five matchup. Corso has said in the past that Eugene is one of his favorite stops, and the Saturday all be the 11th time that the Ducks have hosted the show since 2007.

Despite being the road team in this matchup, Ohio State has become the iconic team during the show's history, and the head of Brutus Buckeye has become synonymous with Corso and College GameDay. Ohio State has the most appearances (60), times hosting (23) and wins (40) in College GameDay history, making this an iconic matchup for the show.

The two teams were staples of the show last season, as GameDay made a stop in both Eugene and Columbus during the season. Ohio State was featured in the show's marquee game three times (twice as the road team) and went 2-1, while Oregon appeared in the GameDay game twice and went 1-1.

Both Ohio State and Oregon are battling for position in their first year as conference foes after Oregon migrated from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. With GameDay in town, the stakes feel even higher for one of the biggest matchups of this college football season.