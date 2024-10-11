Although former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit is a staunch supporter of his alma mater, he may have to rethink some things. Oregon used a unique way to influence the ESPN College GameDay analyst's allegiance that involved “the man's best friend.”

Oregon's mascot “The Duck” sent gifts to Herbstreit's dog Benny, via Herbstreit's social media.

Herbstreit posted a video of himself FaceTiming Benny to show him the loot, which included customized Oregon merchandise. Both Herbstreit and The Duck enthusiastically showed off the items while Benny observed intently.

The highlight of Benny's haul may be an Oregon Athletic Staff ID card that says “Director of Pawsitivity,” via the program's social media.

Oregon's gifts were timed strategically, as the No. 3 Ducks host the No. 2 Buckeyes on Saturday night. Although Herbstreit's playing days are long over, Oregon is leaving no stone unturned as it tries to build enough karma for the football gods to grant it an upset victory.

Will the Ducks get it done?

Oregon has the talent to upset Ohio State

The Ducks were started shakily, struggling to 24-14 and 37-34 wins over Idaho and Boise State, respectively. With Idaho being a FCS and Boise State a Group of Five school, neither one should've been able to make Oregon sweat.

However, the Ducks woke up after that, rattling off blowout victories over Oregon State, UCLA, and Michigan State. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Jordan James are both dialed in, with the former completing 77.8% of his passes and the latter averaging 6.3 yards a carry.

Ohio State, though, has yet to be challenged in a game this year, coming off of blowout wins over the Spartans and Iowa after a light non-conference schedule to open the season.

This matchup will be will be a litmus test for both teams, as they've each yet to face a ranked opponent this season.