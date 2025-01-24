Albany State head coach Quinn Gray is set to begin his third season leading the Rams, kicking off the season against the institution where he became a legendary HBCU quarterback. Per FBS schedules, Albany State is set to visit Florida A&M on September 3rd, which will be Gray's first time coaching against his alma mater.

During his time at Florida A&M, he played under the iconic Rattlers coach Billy Joe, who introduced the innovative Gulf Coast Offense. This high-powered, pass-heavy system became a cornerstone of the team's success throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, helping to define an era of Rattler football dominance.

By the time his college career ended, he had cemented his place in FAMU history as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (7,378), pass attempts (1,113), completions (562), and touchdown passes (57). Among his many accomplishments was setting the single-game record for most pass attempts with 65 against North Carolina A&T in 2001.

He also delivered some of the most memorable passing performances in FAMU history, including three of the program’s top 10 single-game passing yard records: 407 yards against South Carolina State in 2001, 390 yards versus Morgan State in 2000, and 388 yards against Bethune-Cookman that same year.

As the starting quarterback, he guided Florida A&M to back-to-back MEAC championships in 2000 (9-3) and 2001 (7-4), leading the team to consecutive playoff appearances. His impact stretched across four straight NCAA playoff runs from 1998 to 2001, including a standout role in the 1999 season, which saw the Rattlers advance to the national semifinals in an unforgettable playoff journey.

Now, Quinn Gray leads Albany State and has seen success in his tenure. His team made a run to the SIAC Championship in his first season with the team, losing to the Chennis Berry-led Benedict College Tigers. Although the Rams suffered some setbacks that precluded them from making the SIAC Championship again, such as losses to Savannah State and eventual SIAC Champion Miles College, they still finished their in-conference slate 6-2.

Gray's Florida A&M homecoming should be interesting and he'll surely try to leave Bragg Memorial Stadium with one of the biggest upset wins in Albany State history.