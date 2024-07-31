Team France sent numerous high-caliber athletes to the 2024 Paris Olympics, but one team member sent the French crowd into a frenzy with an unreal swimming performance on Wednesday. Division 1 Arizona State swimmer and France native Leon Marchand put forth an incredible comeback in the 200-meter butterfly event to claim a gold medal, as seen in a video by NBC Olympics and Paralympics’ X (formerly Twitter) account:

Marchand trailed slightly going into the second half of the race, but the energy of the crowd helped him surge ahead and pass the competition. He finished the 200m swim with a time of 1:51:21, just in front of Hungary’s 2022 world champion Kristof Milak, who came in at 1:51:75, per NBC Olympics. Canada’s Illya Kharun earned the third and final spot for bronze with a 1:52:80.

Leon Marchand’s impressive feat marked his second gold medal of the 2024 Olympics. He won his first with Team France’s 400m medley victory earlier on in the Games. Marchand still has two more events to compete in: the 200m breaststroke and the 200m Individual Medley.

The 22-year-old is the 2023 world champion in the 200m fly and faced a world-record holder in Kristof Milak on Wednesday. It will be interesting to see if Marchand can get the French crowd electrified again in his final events.

Marchand has competed for the Arizona State Swim & Dive team for three seasons. A Toulouse, France native, Marchand is the son of Xavier Marchand and Celine Bonnet, both of whom were Olympic swimmers. Furthermore, Marchand is trained by none other than American swimming legend Michael Phelps.

Marchand holds several high-caliber accolades including the following: five-time World Aquatics champion, three-time CSCAA Division 1 Swimmer of the Year, 10-time NCAA champion, 17-time Pac-12 champion, and 21-time CSCAA All-American, per his Arizona State Athletics bio.

He looks to make more history and add to the two Olympic gold medals he has won in 2024.