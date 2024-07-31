Snoop Dogg has been nothing short of amazing during the 2024 Paris Olympics, as he's been providing game coverage and also carrying the torch before the opening ceremony. The rapper recently participated in a sport of his own, with the help of Michael Phelps, and he had a hilarious response after getting lessons from the swimming legend.

“Now MP, how does one get fast in the pool,” Snoop Dogg asked in a video from NBC Sports. Phelps responded saying “Wingspan, lung power.”

Dogg believed that he had what it took, responding by saying “You just described me. You said wingspan, lung power. I definitely have lung power,” Dogg said. “Our bodies are similar, Mike, we could be twins.”

One of the things that Snoop Dogg can say that he has is lung power, after what he's most known for besides rapping. Snoop also has a long wingspan, so Phelps wasn't far off from describing him when asked the question.

Snoop Dogg learned a lesson from Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps

After Snoop Dogg asked Phelps a few questions about what he was supposed to do to become an elite swimmer, he took a crack at it, and it was as easy as he thought.

“Mike, you make this look too easy,” Snoop Dogg said. “Oh God. As you see, I’m in gold medal condition and he’s still in gold medal condition as we speak. Shout-out to the Phelps family and the team that’s gonna get me some oxygen right now.”

Phelps is known as one of the best swimmers ever, and he has the hardware to show that he may be one of the most dominant athletes of all time as well. He's a 28-time Olympic medalist, and 23 of those are gold. Snoop Dogg most likely knew what he was dealing with, but it was obvious that he wouldn't get on Phelps' level.