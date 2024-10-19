Liam Payne’s cause of death has been revealed in an autopsy report. The 31-year-old former One Direction band member died on Wednesday (Oct. 16) after falling from his third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

“British musician Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” the statement by Sistema de Atencio Medica de Emergencia read per Today. “In the afternoon, police personnel from Precinct 14B were directed to the hotel by a 911 call reporting an aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

According to the release, “a series of substances were seized from the musician’s room, which would prove a previous situation of alcohol and drugs consumption.”

The autopsy report, obtained by TODAY, suggests that the singer died of “polytrauma and internal and external bleeding.” At this time there is no conclusive information about the cause of death as the prosecutor’s office has assessed that Payne’s death was “doubtful/undetermined.”

One Direction Members Pay Tribute To Liam Payne

After news broke of Payne’s death, One Direction released a statement via Instagram.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing,” the joint statement shared on their Instagram began.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say,” their message continues. “But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us,” the band concluded. “We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

A few hours after the band released the joint statement, Zayn Malik, a member of the band, shared a personal tribute to his late bandmate.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there are so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life,” Malik penned the message via Instagram on Thursday, October 17. “When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know that you were my friend and that I loved.”

Malik continued: “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f— about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it.”

“When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in comparison, l was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional,” he added. “I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next. I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated.”

Harry Styles Reacts To Liam Payne’s Death

Styles also wrote a personal statement of his late friend and band mate which he shared on Instagram.

“I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing,” Styles wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 17, alongside a photo of Payne performing. “His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it.”

He continued, “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always, my lovely friend.”

Styles, Mailk, and Payne were a part of the British-Irish pop boy band alongside Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. The group was formed on The X Factor in 2010 and disbanded in 2016 after members decided to pursue solo careers.