After Liam Payne’s death on October 16, 2024, the family of the One Direction star broke their silence with a statement.

“We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul,” the statement said, via Variety. “We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

The BBC has since translated the transcript from a 911 call moments before Payne’s death. The chief receptionist appeared to call 911 about a guest who had taken “too many drugs and alcohol.” They also alleged that the guest was “trashing the entire room.”

The caller had to make a second call as it cut out. They detailed that the guest’s life “may be in danger” and asked for them to send help “urgently.”

Former One Direction star Liam Payne’s death

The statement comes the day after Payne’s passing. He passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Former One Direction star Liam Payne died after falling from his balcony at his hotel.

It was originally reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires for personal reasons. The sudden passing shocked the world, with fans and celebrities sharing their condolences.

His One Direction career

Originally, Payne gained notoriety for his part in The X Factor. He appeared on the British competition series in 2008. It would be a few years until he would join One Direction.

As a part of One Direction, Payne and Co. became one of the biggest boy bands of all time. He was part of the band alongside Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik (Malik left in 2015).

They were signed by Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco Records, after their appearance on The X Factor in 2010. The group gained a lot of notoriety for their debut album, Up All Night, in 2011. Up All Night features hit songs “What Makes You Beautiful” and “One Thing.”

One Direction supported the album with the Up All Night Tour from 2011-12. The tour’s itinerary consisted of 54 shows across three legs. Before their tour visited North America, One Direction joined Big Time Rush for their 2012 Better with U Tour.

They quickly followed up their debut album with Take Me Home. The album features other hit songs like “Live While We’re Young” and “Little Things.” The Take Me Home Tour remains the band’s biggest one to date with over 120 shows.

In total, the band embarked on four headlining tours as a group. Their last, On the Road Again, featured 77 shows across eight legs from February 7, 2015, to October 31, 2015.

In 2016, the band split. All of the members went on solo careers, including Payne. During his solo career, Payne released just one studio album, LP1.

The album was released on December 6, 2019, and was preceded by three singles before it came out. “Strip That Down,” “Get Low,” and “Bedroom Floor” were all released ahead of LP1. After the album dropped, four more singles were released.

While he only released one studio album as a solo artist, Payne recorded several non-album singles. He recorded “Naughty List” with Dixie D’Amelio in 2020.