One Direction’s Liam Payne has died, and the internet is pouring in with tributes. The singer was 31.

TMZ reported that the singer died after a fall from a hotel balcony where he was staying in Argentina. Payne arrived in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy on September 30. She left Argentina on Monday (Oct. 14) and Payne stayed back.

At the time of his death, he was staying on the third floor of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, according to witnesses the outlet reports. Prior to the fall, a source told the publication that someone at the hotel called 911 to report an “aggressive male” in the lobby. The late singer allegedly smashed a laptop and had to be escorted back to his hotel room.

At this time the singer’s death is still under investigation.

Celebrities and Fans React To The Death Of Liam Payne