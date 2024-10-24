After the tragic death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, breaks her silence.

She took to Instagram to share a compilation of images with Payne. Cassidy also issued a lengthy statement on the singer’s death as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Cassidy (@kateecass)

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words,” Cassidy’s post began. “I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone—millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.”

She continued by calling Payne her “best friend” and the “love of my life.” Cassidy says that she is “struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side” because “Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest things.”

She then recalls sitting outside as they manifested their futures. Liam Payne was allegedly planning on getting engaged and marrying his girlfriend Kate Cassidy soon, according to his notes.

“I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it,” said Cassidy. “It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.”

Cassidy concluded her post by saying, “I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go.”

Former One Direction member Liam Payne’s tragic death

The pop culture world was rocked when the death of Payne was announced on October 16, 2024. He fell off the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Since he passed away, Payne’s family issued a statement. “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny, and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time,” their statement read.

After appearing on The X Factor as a part of the boy band One Direction, Payne and the band had a successful run from 2010-16. They went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, resulting in the members going on their own solo careers.

As a part of One Direction, Payne and Co. released five studio albums and embarked on four headlining tours. Their final album, Made in the A.M., was released in 2015. They subsequently embarked on the On the Road Again Tour in 2015 to support it.

Since their breakup, Payne released one studio album, LP1, in 2019. The album features hit singles “Strip That Down,” “Get Low,” and “Bedroom Floor.”

LP1 was the only solo album released by Payne after One Direction broke up. He returned to music in 2024 with the release of his single “Teardrops.”