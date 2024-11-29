During a recent appearance on the Unapologetically Angel podcast hosted by WNBA star Angel Reese, Lonzo Ball and LiAngelo Ball expressed enthusiasm about the possibility of facing Jake Paul and Logan Paul in a matchup.

LiAngelo Ball mentioned that he would step into the ring for $20 million, a figure comparable to the reported payout Mike Tyson earned for his bout with Jake Paul.

The Ball brothers willing to fight the Paul brothers in WWE

Expand Tweet

The Ball brothers also shared on Wednesday their willingness to face off against the Paul brothers in a WWE wrestling showdown.

Angel Reese chimed in, calling the potential showdown “Ball vs. Paul” and predicting it would be “lit.”

Jake Paul recently secured a unanimous decision victory over former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson on Nov. 16. This win improved Paul's overall record to 11-1, including seven knockouts, with Tyson standing out as his most notable opponent to date.

Though Jake Paul's win was noteworthy, the 27-year-old's considerable age advantage over the 58-year-old Mike Tyson led some fans to question the true merit of the victory. While LiAngelo Ball lacks Tyson's legendary status, the 26-year-old's background as a professional athlete and his closer age to Paul could make for a more evenly matched contest.

Paul has previously faced off against basketball players, notably taking on former NBA veteran Nate Robinson in 2020. While most of his other bouts have been against MMA fighters or boxers, a matchup with Ball would be a headline-grabbing event likely to generate significant attention.

Lonzo, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and a current Chicago Bulls player, also recalled during the podcast that he and his brother, Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, made a guest appearance alongside their father, LaVar Ball, on an episode of WWE Raw in 2017.

The eldest Ball brother admitted that he didn’t fully “seize the moment” during his 2017 WWE Raw appearance but feels more prepared now, having gained insight into how the professional wrestling world operates.

LiAngelo Ball squaring off with Jake Paul in the boxing ring

Although Lonzo and LiAngelo have no prior wrestling experience, Logan Paul is a contracted WWE Superstar, and Jake Paul continues to rise in the world of combat sports. He has been challenging big names in the boxing scene, and Ball’s challenge amplifies the excitement.

While some might see it as a publicity move, it highlights the increasing popularity of celebrity boxing bouts and the significant paydays that come with them.

LiAngelo Ball, recognized for his appearances on the Ball family's social media shows and stints with teams like the Greensboro Swarm and Astros de Jalisco, has encountered difficulties in securing an NBA spot. Nevertheless, he remains committed to chasing his basketball aspirations, while seemingly exploring potential opportunities in boxing as well.