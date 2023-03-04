While most of the WNBA free agency signings this late in the offseason are training camp additions for players hoping to make a final roster, there are still a few players out there can be potential difference makers. The New York Liberty sent shockwaves through the WNBA world when they signed superstar Breanna Stewart in WNBA free agency. They continued to add to their roster this week with the re-signing of guard Marine Johannes as per Rachel Galligan of Just Women’s Sports and Winsidr.

Marine Johannes first entered the 2017 WNBA draft after playing professionally in France for several years. She went undrafted and continued to play overseas for a bit before she was signed as a free agent by the Liberty in the 2019 offseason. In her rookie year, Johannes made an immediate impact averaging 7.2 points per game and 2.4 assists with shooting splits of 43.6 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from three-point range and 78.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Johannes re-signed with the Liberty that offseason but amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic she chose not play during the 2020 season. During the 2021 season, she again did not suit up for the Liberty amid commitments to the Olympics and Eurobasket.

She returned to the Liberty in 2022 and had her best WNBA season so far. Johannes averaged 10.0 points per game and 3.4 assists with shooting splits of 46.4 percent shooting from the field, 43.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Johannes is a crafty guard capable of playing both point guard and shooting guard.