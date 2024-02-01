Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson drops major praise for New York Liberty rival Breanna Stewart amid Caitlin Clark hype.

Las Vegas Aces' star and reigning WNBA Finals MVP A'ja Wilson recently made her respect known about New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart's impressive college career, particularly amidst the rising buzz around Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Wilson emphasized Stewart's unparalleled achievements in college basketball in a recent interview on The Draymond Green Show.

“I know they talk a lot about like college girls now and NIL, but one place I’m going to always give Stewie (Breanna Stewart) her respect is in college. That girl has four national championships and you can never take those away from her,” Wilson said.

Wilson's comments come at a time when Iowa women's basketball standout Caitlin Clark is making waves in the NCAA. Clark has been setting records and drawing significant attention, particularly as the college basketball world watches as she nears Kelsey Plum's scoring record.

Despite the current focus on players like Clark, Wilson draws attention to Stewart's impressive college record, underscoring her status as one of the greatest in NCAA women's basketball history. Stewart, a former WNBA MVP herself and currently a key player for the New York Liberty, has set her own records in the WNBA, including being the first player to score three 40-point games in a single season.

Wilson and Stewart's rivalry continues to be a highlight in the WNBA, with both players leading their respective teams to top positions in the league. Their on-court performances and achievements are shaping the narrative of women's basketball, both at the college and professional levels.