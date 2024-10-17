Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty had their hands full against the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night. After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Liberty came back and beat the Lynx 80-77 off clutch performances. Stewart played a vital role in New York's rally.

The star forward finished the night with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. In the process, she tied the WNBA record for most 30-point games in Finals history, per Ball Don't Lie.

Breanna Stewart has been electric for the Liberty all season and she continues to prove herself as one of the best in the world during the Finals. However, she is not the only one putting on a show.

Sabrina Ionescu helped seal the Liberty's win with a clutch three-pointer at the end of Game 3. The star guard's game-winner drew notable reactions, including some from Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Furthermore, Breanna Stewart gave her reaction to Ionescu's thrilling play as well:

“The last play was a little fumbled. It wasn't exactly what we meant to do, but once I saw [Sabrina] get into her step back, put the shot up, [I was] really confident in what she was gonna do and when she made it I just didn't know what to do,” Stewart said via the WNBA's X (formerly Twitter) account.

Stewart said the 2024 WNBA Finals have been the toughest she has ever been a part of. She and the rest of her teammates seek to help the Liberty win its first title in franchise history after the team came up short against the Las Vegas Aces in 2023.

If Stewart continues to perform the way she has, the Liberty have a great chance of hoisting the championship trophy in 2024.