The New York Liberty are one win away from their first WNBA championship after taking down the Minnesota Lynx in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday. Despite setting a new home attendance record in team history, the Lynx could not stop Sabrina Ionescu from hitting the back-breaking triple that put the Liberty up 80-77 with a second left in the fourth. Now, the home team hopes the fans' energy translates to Game 4 as they try to force a winner-take-all Game 5 back in New York.

For Game 3, the Target Center drew an attendance of 19,521, “the largest crowd in Lynx history,” per this video from ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

WNBA Finals Game 3: Liberty def. Lynx, Liberty leads series 2-1

This loss stings, especially coming after WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Napheesa Collier‘s selection to the All-WNBA First Team. Likewise, Collier left everything on the floor, playing all 40 minutes and scoring 22 points and grabbing nine boards.

Meanwhile, Kayla McBride played 38 minutes and scored 19 points, but her ill-timed gamble for a steal gave Sabrina Ionescu enough space to launch a three-point shot from way behind the line.

“Great player made a great shot,” McBride conceded, via a report from the Associated Press. “I guarded her for 40 minutes.”

For her part, Ionescu said the shot was the result of hours of preparation and practice.

“I trusted my preparation. I'm built for this moment,” she said, via Andrew Peters for Bleacher Report.

The Lynx never got a good look to tie the game at the buzzer, and the Liberty take Game 3, one game away from winning their first WNBA Finals in five attempts.

Moreover, the Liberty had to scratch and claw for the win, as the Lynx had led by as many as 15 points. Breanna Stewart led the Liberty‘s comeback efforts, scoring 22 of her 30 points in the second half. She also grabbed 11 boards and blocked four shots.

But a relatively quiet game from Ionescu, who finished with 13 points, resulted in a highlight for the ages, surely included in the Liberty's Finals home movie if they end up winning it all.

Looking ahead

However, highlights aside, it's only one win, and the Lynx will play with even more desperation in Game 4. If they tie the series, anything can happen in a do-or-die Game 5, and the Liberty will want to avoid such a gamble.

Can the Liberty finally get over the hump or will the Lynx dig deep and find a way to win? The two best teams in the WNBA continue their battle for the title on Friday.