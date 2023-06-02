The New York Liberty are off to a banner start in 2023. Behind superstar offseason acquisition Breanna Stewart, the Liberty are 3-1 entering Friday's matchup with the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. What should scare the rest of the WNBA about New York? Marine Jahonnes' debut has still yet to come.

The Liberty announced the French star's return to action on Friday with a press release invoking Michael Jordan's instant-classic “I'm back” memo that ended his brief retirement from the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

Awesome.

Johannes' season in France recently ended, clearing the way for her to play for the Liberty in 2023. Both parties agreed in March that the 28-year-old would only suit up for New York once Lyon Asvel Feminin was finished playing in the French league.

Johannes originally signed with the Liberty in 2019. She played in 19 games that season, averaging 7.2 points and 1.8 assists in 18.2 minutes per game off the bench. Johannes next suited up for New York last season after missing the 2021 campaign due to overseas commitments.

She thrived in her second go-around with the Liberty, averaging 10 points and 3.4 assists while shooting a scorching 43.7% from beyond the arc. Johannes started 10 of 24 games, too, establishing herself as a cog for New York at point guard.

