The Liberty and the Aces head for a clash at the WNBA! Check out our WNBA series with this Liberty-Aces odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New York Liberty comes with momentum after winning the WNBA Commissioner's Cup against the hosts. The Eastern Conference giants are hopeful to extend their seven-game unbeaten run.

The Las Vegas Aces have dominated previous matchups with the Liberty, but they were downed by 21 points in the Commissioner's Cup. The Aces are unbeaten in three WNBA games and will try to maintain that streak back at home.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Liberty-Aces Odds

New York Liberty: +6.5 (-105)

Las Vegas Aces: -6.5 (-114)

Over: 176.5 (-110)

Under: 176.5 (-110)

How to Watch Liberty vs. Aces

TV: YES TV

Stream: WNBA League Pass, Amazon Prime Video, YES APP

Time: 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

Why The Liberty Could Cover The Spread

The Liberty are currently on top of the Eastern Conference ladder. They are ahead of Connecticut, Atlanta, Washington, Chicago, and Indiana. Their record currently is 24-6, giving them an 80% winning percentage across their games.

In their last game against the Indiana Fever, the Liberty won by a score of 100-89. They had a 51.4% field goal percentage and converted 12 of 29 3-pointers. They earned a total of 35 rebounds with 10 of them being on the offensive end. They also dished out 32 assists in the matchup while creating 11 turnovers and earning 7 steals. Defensively, New York allowed the other team to go 46.5% from the floor on 33 of 71 shooting.

Breanna Stewart was a key contributor for the Liberty in their last game, scoring 42 points on 15 out of 23 shooting. She played 36 minutes and grabbed 6 rebounds. Stewart finished the game at 65.2% from the floor and distributed 6 assists.

The New York Liberty are the second-best squad in the league in terms of offense, scoring an average of 88.5 points per game. They are also the best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made, averaging 11.1 per game, and second-best in 3-point percentage, with a 38% success rate. However, they are the worst in forcing turnovers, averaging only 11.9 per game, and seventh in committing them, averaging 13.8 per game.

Defensively, the Liberty are the third-best squad in the league, allowing an average of 80.7 points per game[1]. They give up an average of 7.4 3-pointers per game and concede 34.4% from beyond the arc, ranking fifth and sixth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Despite a win in the Commissioner's Cup, the Liberty has just won five of the last 20 matches against the hosts. Coach Sandra Anne Brondello is lucky to have a healthy squad, which means the likes of Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones should step up. Betnijah Laney and Courtney Vandersloot are also expected to provide some production on the floor.

Why The Aces Could Cover The Spread

The Aces remain as the best team in the WNBA. They have 27-3 record and leads the West and the entire conference. Dallas, Minnesota, and Los Angeles are also contending for playoff spots this season.

In their last game against the Atlanta Dream, the Aces won with a final score of 86-65. They corralled 30 defensive rebounds and 8 offensive rebounds, totaling 38 for the game. They gave up possession of the ball 9 times and got 13 steals. The Aces shot 32 out of 77 from the floor, which had them shooting 41.6%. They permitted the Dream to make 23 out of 62 tries from the field, which had them shooting 37.1% in the contest.

A'ja Wilson was a major contributor for the Aces in the last game, scoring 21 points on 9 out of 22 shooting. She accumulated 9 rebounds and earned 3 assists in the game.

The Las Vegas Aces have been excelling both offensively and defensively this season. They rank best in the WNBA in points per game, averaging 94.0. Defensively, they are the second-best team in the league, allowing an average of 79.6 points per game. In terms of rebounding, the Aces are pulling down 34.9 boards per game, ranking fourth in the WNBA. However, they are ceding 34.3 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth.

The Aces are forcing 13.1 turnovers per game, which ranks them eighth in the WNBA. On the other hand, they have the best average in turnovers committed, averaging just 11.1 per game. Defensively, the Aces give up 7.4 three-pointers per game, ranking fifth in the league. They allow opponents to shoot 34.0% from beyond the arc, which also ranks them fifth.

Vegas is also poised to enter this match with no injuries and suspensions for Becky Hammon's team. Top players of the Aces include the likes of Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray. The Aces also have Candace Parker,, Alysha Clark, and Kierstan Bell who can show up when their numbers are called.

Final Liberty-Aces Prediction & Pick

The Liberty may have won the previous game but the Aces will bounce back this time around.

Final Liberty-Aces Prediction & Pick: Las Vegas Aces -6.5 (-114)