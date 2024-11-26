ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A spot in the C-USA title game is up for grabs as Liberty visits Sam Houston. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Liberty-Sam Houston prediction and pick.

Liberty-Sam Houston Last Game – Matchup History

Liberty comes into the game sitting at 8-2 on the year, and 5-2 in conference play. After back-to-back losses, Liberty has won three straight. Last time out, they beat Western Kentucky at home, winning the game 38-21. Meanwhile, Sam Houston is 8-3 on the year, and 5-2 in conference play. They are coming off a loss, falling to Jacksonville State 21-11. Liberty will go to the conference title game with a win over Sam Houston. Sam Houston will need help if they want to go to the title game. They need a win and a Western Kentucky loss to Jacksonville State

Overall Series: Liberty leads the all-time series between these two at the FBS level 1-0. They took the win 21-16 last year.

Here are the Liberty-Sam Houston College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Liberty-Sam Houston Odds

Liberty: -3.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -150

Sam Houston: +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Liberty vs. Sam Houston

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Liberty Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kaidon Salter has led the way this year for Liberty. He has completed 135 of 226 passes this year for 1,803 yards. Further, he has 14 touchdown passes to just four interceptions. Salter has been sacked 17 times but still has run the ball well. He has 111 rushes for 564 yards this year and six touchdowns. His top target this year has been Treon Sibley. Sibley has 24 receptions this year for 477 yards and two touchdowns. Further, Tyson Mobley has 26 receptions for 264 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Cannon has also been solid, with 22 receptions for 334 yards and two scores. Finally, Reese Smith has 14 receptions for 215 yards and three scores.

In the running game, Quinton Cooley has led the way. He has run 186 times this year for 1,164 yards. Further, he has scored 13 times. Billy Lucas has also been solid this year. He has run 111 times on the year for 604 yards. He has also scored five times this year. Finally, Vaughn Blue has a rushing touchdown this year as well.

Liberty is 45th in opponent points per game this year while sitting 49th in opponent yards per game. They are 70th against the run while sitting 40th against the pass. TJ Bush Jr has been great this year. He is third on the team with 48 tackles while he also had 5.5 sacks on the year. Further, he has defended four passes this year. Quinton Reese has also been solid, with two sacks and a forced fumble this year. Dexter Ricks Jr. has two interceptions while he also has two passes defended.

Why Sam Houston Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hunter Watson has led the way for Sam Houston this year. He has completed 133 of 220 passes this year for 1,396 yards. He also has nine touchdown passes, but with has seven interceptions on the year. Still, he has been great on the ground this year. Watson has run 138 times for 590 yards and seven touchdowns on the year.

In the receiving game, the top target has been Simeon Evans. Evans has 37 receptions for 391 yards and three touchdowns this year. Qua'Vez Humphreys has also been solid this year. He has 18 receptions on the year for 362 yards and four scores. Noah Smith has brought in 28 receptions this year for 229 yards but has not scored. Finally, Ife Adeyi has 24 receptions for 215 yards and a score. In the running game, Jay Ducker has led the way. He has run 124 times for 623 yards and seven touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, DJ McKinney also has 479 yards rushing with three touchdowns.

Sam Houston is 19th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 20th in opponent yards per game. They are 49th against the run while sitting 14th against the pass. Caleb Weaver has been great this year. He leads the team with 81 tackles while having five passes broken up and four interceptions. Meanwhile. Isaiah Cash has seven pass breakups and an interception. Further, DJ Fisher has six pass breakups, two interceptions, and a touchdown.

Final Liberty-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

Liberty has not been at the same dominant level as they were last year. They are just 3-7 against the spread but have covered in two of the last three overall. Meanwhile, Sam Houston is 5-6 against the spread but has failed to cover in each of their last five games. Further, they are just 2-2 against the spread as an underdog this year. With such a close game expected, this game will come on to staying on the field. Sam Houston is 63rd in the nation on third downs, while Liberty is 12th in the nation. That will be the difference.

Final Liberty-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick: Liberty -3.5 (-104)