Lies of P, a Soulslike that follows closely in the footsteps of Bloodborne, has already garnered a lot of attention ahead of its release. Here is everything you need to know about Lies of P, including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Lies of P Relase Date: September 19, 2023

Lies of P's release date is on September 19, 2023, for the PC through Steam, on the PS4 and the PS5, as well as the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Players who purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game get access 72 hours ahead of the release date on September 16, 2023. The game was developed by Round8 Studio and published by NEOWIZ, both South Korean video game companies.

Story

Lies of P draws parallels from and is loosely based on the classic tale of The Adventures of Pinnochio, written by Italian author Carlo Collodi, to which the game is dedicated. The City of Krat has fallen as the Grand Covenant's dictates have deteriorated, leading to puppets harming humans and causing death and chaos. Pair that with a spreading disease that has consumed the population and left them paralyzed, and Krat has become a ghastly town. As a special puppet created by the inventor Geppetto, humanity's fate lies in your hands, Pinnochio, but you'll have to lie and kill to get Krat back to how it was.

Gameplay

Lies of P is a soulslike game – with all the trappings of a soulslike game. Players traverse through locations and fight against puppets that have gone rogue, fighting against boss puppets as well. Fight with different weapons, customizable with mix-and-matchable heads and handles, each with its own stats and abilities. Players dodge and parry attacks to survive, accumulating Fable as they fight, which they can use to unleash Fable abilities that either enhance Pinnochio or unleash powerful attacks. Every opponent beaten will reward Pinnochio with Ergo that can be used to level up his stats or purchase equipment and consumables.

Unique to Lies of P is a branching storyline that is affected by Pinnochio's decisions – to either lie or tell the truth. The game's story adapts to Pinnochio's answers which also affects something deep inside his hallowed, porcelain body.

Where will his lies take him? Will he be able to save Krat from the puppets? And what has caused the Grand Covenant to fail? Will you be able to uncover the secrets of Geppetto?

