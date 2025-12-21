The Tennessee Titans earned their third win of the season after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-9 in Week 16. It was a spectacular showing from Cam Ward, as it was arguably his best performance of the campaign. Despite the struggles throughout the year, Ward managed to break a rookie franchise record on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the 23-year-old quarterback officially surpassed Marcus Mariota for most passing yards by a rookie in a single season. Ward now has 2,866 passing yards through 15 games this year, breaking Mariota's 2,818 he set in 2015.

“Writing his name in the franchise record books. Cam Ward passes Marcus Mariota to become the franchise leader in passing yards by a rookie quarterback.”

With two gams remaining on the schedule, Ward has a real chance of being the first rookie in Titans franchise history to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a single season. He can achieve that goal in Week 17 when Tennessee takes on the New Orleans Saints.

After the win over the Chiefs, interim head coach Mike McCoy praised Cam Ward for his efforts on Sunday. McCoy loved how Ward played in the contest and credited the former No. 1 pick's work ethic and coachability for having a great game, despite what's been a tough rookie season.

“He played well,” said McCoy about Ward. “We'll look at the film. You see some of the plays that he made… But he's just, he's getting better every week… He's getting better. And I've been saying from Day 1, Cam loves to play the game of football. He loves to be coached hard, and he understands he's gonna make some mistakes, but it doesn't bother him. He just keeps going, and he's Cam. So, I'm very happy with the way he played.”

Mike McCoy on Cam Ward's improvement pic.twitter.com/KohEGDghCX — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) December 21, 2025

Cam Ward ended the game against the Chiefs with 228 passing yards and two touchdown passes with a 75.0% completion percentage. His two scores through the air tie his career high for a single game, while his completion percentage on Sunday is the highest he's had in a game all season.