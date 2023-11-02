Following Lies of P's success since its launch, its developers have confirmed that a sequel is coming, as well as teased the upcoming DLC.

It's been almost two months since the release date of Lies of P, and it has easily become one of the most phenomenal games to come out this year. This has left players wondering where the game will go from here. Now, thanks to a recent Director's Letter, we know that a Lies of P sequel is confirmed. We also got teasers for the Lies of P DLC.

Lies of P Director Ji Won Choi in the Director's Letter thanked the community for the game's 1 million sales. This is a huge achievement for an original IP, and personally, it was well-deserved. According to Ji Won Choi, their “highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel.” This confirms that Lies of P will receive a sequel, although we don't know any details about it. We don't even know how a sequel would work, as the Lies of P has three endings. It will likely follow the True Ending, although this is just pure speculation.

Ji Won Choi also showed a teaser for the Lies of P DLC in the form of some conceptual art. The first image showed P on a boat that crashed into another boat. It shows P heading towards a hole that the first boat formed on the side of the second boat.

The second art shows P fiddling with the controls of what appears to be a factory of sorts.

He also talked about an upcoming balance patch for the game. This balance patch will bring significant changes to various weapons and character balance. It will also bring quality-of-life changes that should ease the difficulty in the game's early stages. Players will also receive a new outfit, as well as the feature to equip glasses and hats separately. This allows for a greater range of character customization. There is no official release date yet for the patch. However, it is expected to arrive in November.

More details about the upcoming update, including its patch notes, as well as the new DLC will be available soon.

That's all the information we have about Lies of P's sequel and DLC. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and PC.