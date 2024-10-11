ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes open their season as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Lightning Enter the season off a playoff birth in the 2023-24 season. It was the seventh straight year they have gone to the playoffs. After a 45-29-8 year, the Tampa Bay Lightning would lose in the first round of the playoffs. It was the second straight year the Lightning lost in the first round after making the Stanley Cup Finals three straight years, winning two Cups.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes were 52-23-7 last year, finishing second in the division. They would win their first-round playoff series over the Islanders, but fall in six games to the Rangers. It was the sixth straight playoff birth for the Hurricanes, but the third time in four years they were eliminated in the second round, and the second time by the Rangers in the second round.

Here are the Lightning-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Hurricanes Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +114

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+180)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How To Watch Lightning vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on in life without Steven Stamkos. Stamkos joined the team in 2008 and has put up 40 goals in two of the last three seasons for the Lightning. He is replaced on that top line by Jake Guentzel. Guenztel scored 30 goals between his time in Pittsburgh and Carolina last year while having 47 assists. Still, he is questionable for this game. He will be joined by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov on the top line. Point was second on the team in points and led the team in goals. He had 46 goals and 44 assists last year for 90 total points. Meanwhile, Kucherov was great, with 44 goals and 100 assists, good for 144 points last year.

The Lightning also returned Brandon Hagle to help the second line. Hagel played all 82 games last year with 26 goals and 49 assists, good for 76 total points. The third line is headlined by Nicholas Paul, who scored 24 times last year with 22 assists. Finally, the Lightning brought back their top blueline option. Victor Hedman had 13 goals and 63 assists last year, good for fourth on the team in points.

It is expected to be Andrei Vasilevkiy in goal for this one. He was 30-20-2 last year with a 2.90 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy was ninth in the NHL in wins, but 28th in goals-against average and 33rd in save percentage. He faced Carolina just once last year, his first start of the year. He stopped 22 of 24 shots in that one.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Carolina Hurricanes return their top two guys from last year on the top line. Sebastian Aho led the team in goals, assists, and points last year. He has 36 goals, 53 assists, and 89 total points. Further, he has 11 goals and 21 assists on the power play. He is joined by Seth Jarvis. Jarvis has 33 goals, 34 assists, and 67 total points, second on the team. They will be joined by newcomer Jack Roslovich. He spent time in Columbus and with the Rangers last year, scoring nine times and having 22 assists in 59 total games.

Martin Necas will lead the second line for the Hurricanes. He was third on the team in points having 24 goals, 29 assists, and 53 total points. Necas is joined by Andrei Svechnikov. He played in just 59 games last year, having 19 goals and 33 assists, good for 52 total points. Brent Bruns and Jaccob Slavin will be the top defensive pairing. Burns had a plus-19 rating last year while scoring ten goals and having 33 assists. Slavin has a plus-21 rating, with six goals and 31 assists.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He was 13-2-0 last year with a 1.84 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. Andersen did not make a start from November 2nd to March 7th of last year due to injury. After returning, he went 9-1 allowing more than two goals just once, and having three shutouts.

Final Lightning-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Lightning ccomesin as the uunderdogin this one. They return their best player in Nikita Kucherov, but losing Steven Stamkos is a major loss for the Lightning. Still, the Hurricanes lost Jake Geuntzel, Teuvo Teravainen, and Brady Skjei in the offseason. Overall, this game will come down to goaltending. The odds in this first game of the NHL season for the Lightning and Hurricanes favor the home team, but the best play in this one is on the total. Take the under with solid goaltending from both sides.

Final Lightning-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Under 6.5 (-120)