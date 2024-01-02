The Winnipeg Jets look to stay hot as we continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Winnipeg Jets look to stay hot as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Lightning-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lightning enters the game sitting at 18-15-3 on the year, and have won four of their last six games. Last time out, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. It was a scoreless first period, and Cole Caufield broke the scoreless game in the second period to give the Canadiens the lead. The Canadiens would add another goal in the period before Brayden Point and Austin Watson scored to tie the game up. In the third, Calvin de Haan scored his first of the year, and then Nikita Kucherov scored his 26th of the year to make it 4-2. The Canadiens added one more but the Lightning would win 4-3.

Meanwhile, the Jets come in winners of four of their last five and have a 22-9-4 record overall. Last time out thye faced the Minnesota Wild. Marcus Foligno scored in the first period, to make it 1-0 for the Wild in the first period. In the second, the Jets would tie it up on an Adam Lowry. With a tie game going into the third period, Frederick Gaudreau scored on the power play to give the Wild the lead. The Jets would score on the power play to tie the game, and then Dominic Toninato scored his first of the year to give the Jets the lead. The Jets would hold onto that lead and win 3-2.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Jets Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +114

Winnipeg Jets: -137

Over: 6.5 (+116)

Under: 6.5 (-142)

How to Watch Lightning vs. Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Why The Lightning Will Win

The Lightning sit 13th in the NHL in scoring this year with 3.26 goals per game on the season. Nikita Kucherov leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. He comes into the game with 26 goals on the season and 35 assists, good for 61 total points. Kucherov is the NHL leader in points this year while sitting second in the NHL in goals on the season. He has been great on the power play this year, with nine goals and 18 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Brayden Point sits second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 17 goals and 22 assists this year, good for his 39 points. Seven of the goals and seven assists come on the power play.

Joining him as a top scorer is Steven Stamkos. Stamkos comes in with 15 goals this year and 11 assists good for 37 points on the year. He also has been solid on the power play, with six goals and 14 assists this year. The Lightning also gets a lot of help from the blue line on offense. Victor Hedman comes into the game with five goals and 31 assists this year, good for 36 points. The Lightning have five players with over 30 points this year, rounded out by Brandon Hagel. Hagel comes in with ten goals and 20 assists this year.

The Lightning have been great this year on the power play. They have a 28.9 percent success rate this year on the power play, with 35 total power-play goals. Further, the Lightning have been average when man-down this year. They are 16th in the NHL on the penalty kill with a 79.8 percent success rate this year.

The Lighting is expected to send Andre Vasilevskiy to defend the net today. He is 8-7-0 on the year with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy has been hit or miss as of late. In his last six games, he has allowed just one goal in two of them, winning both games. He has also allowed four or more goals in three of them, going 1-2-0 in those games.

Why The Jets Will Win

The Jets enter the game sitting 11th in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.34 goals per contest. Kyle Connor is the leading scorer on the team in terms of goals, coming in with 17 goals on the year. He is still on IR with an injury though. While he has been out, Mark Scheifele has stepped up. He is the team leader in points this year while sitting tied for first in assists, and second in goals. He has 12 goals this year, with 24 assists, good for 36 points. Meanwhile, he has four goals and five assists on the power play this year.

The Jets also get help from the blue line on offense, in the form of Josh Morrissey. He is tied for the team lead in assists this year, while also being second on the team in points. Morrissey has six goals this year with 24 assists, good for his 30 points on the year. He also has a goal and seven assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Jets have three other guys with over ten goals this year. That is led by Nico Niederreiter, who comes in with 12 goals and 10 assists on the year. He also comes in with three power-play goals. Nikolai Ehlers comes in with 11 goals of his own but has not scored on the power play, and finally, Cole Perfetti comes in with 10 goals this year.

The Jets have struggled on the power play this year. They sit 24th in the NHL with just 19 goals and a 17.3 percent conversion rate. They have also struggled on the penalty kill, with a 75.0 percent success rate.

The Jets will be sending Connor Hellebuyck to the net today for the start. He is 17-6-3 on the year with a 2.34 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He also comes into this game riding hot. Hellebuyck has allowed more than two goals just once in his last nine starts. It is also the only start in his last nine he has had a save percentage below .920, and was just one of two losses in his last nine games. Hellebuyck is 7-0-2 in his last nine games.

Final Lightning-Jets Prediction & Pick

The difference in this game will be Connor Hellebuyck. He has been amazing over the last month and shows no sign of slowing down. While Andre Vasilevskiy has been solid, he has had some rough outings. Helleybuyck has not had that. Both teams come in with similar offensive firepower. While the Jets do not have someone at the level of Nikita Kucherov, they have done a great job spreading out the point-scoring this year. They will score enough today as Hellebuyck continues to dominate.

Final Lightning-Jets Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-136)