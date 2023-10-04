Arsenal’s unbeaten streak this season came to an end as they suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat vs. Lens in the Champions League group stage fixture, reported by GOAL. Gabriel Jesus gave the Gunners an early lead, but a spirited comeback from Lens, with goals courtesy of Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi, left Arsenal in the dust as they have to face defeat for the first time this season.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Ligue 1, often regarded as the underdog among Europe's top leagues, took a jab at Arsenal. The official Ligue 1 account posted an image of Thomasson's celebration, accompanied by a cutting caption: “Farmers League Strikes Again.” The term “Farmers League” is a disparaging phrase thrown around by rival league enthusiasts, insinuating that Ligue 1 is comprised of amateur players who balance farming during the day with football in the evenings.

While the comment was meant to be mocking, Lens' victory showcased the depth and competitiveness that exists within French football. The upset not only dealt a blow to Arsenal's pride but also highlighted the unpredictable nature of football, especially in European competitions.

As Arsenal licks its wounds, their focus shifts to the Premier League where they are set to face Manchester City, the current league leaders. The defeat against Lens serves as a stern reminder for Mikel Arteta and his team, emphasizing the challenges of top-tier European football. The Gunners now face the task of regrouping, analyzing their shortcomings, and strategizing ahead of the upcoming matches to maintain their contention in both domestic and European competitions.