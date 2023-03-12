Round 27 of the French Football League will be concluded as Ligue 1 second-placers Marseille (17-4-5) will be hosting 17th-placers Strasbourg (4-10-12) at the Orange Velodrome. Catch our Ligue 1 odds series and see our discussion on the Marseille-Strasbourg prediction and pick.

Marseille is catching up to PSG in the title conversation with an impressive run of results since the return of international football after the World Cup. Losing just thrice this year, OM hopes to have a two-win streak.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, is in the relegation zone, along with Ajaccio, Troyes, and Angers. They have just 22 points to their name, and getting the three points here will be beneficial to shoot them into 15th place.

Here are the Marseille-Strasbourg soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Ligue 1 Odds: Marseille-Strasbourg Odds

Olympique de Marseille: -300

Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace: +700

Draw: +380

Over 2.5 Goals: -138

Under 2.5 Goals: +112

How to Watch Marseille vs. Strasbourg

TV: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DAZN

Stream: Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Time: 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Marseille Can Beat Strasbourg

Marseille’s title charge had a bit of dysfunction in the back end of 2022. However, OM responded well in 2023, losing just thrice in all contests. Worth noting though is that they have performed better away from home than they have at the Velodrome, tallying a 7-2-4 record where they got 23 points of their 55 points.

Marseille lost 3-0 to PSG in their last match in February, as well as a defeat to Annecy FC in a penalty shootout that saw their exit in the Coupe de France. Marseille responded to these defeats with a 1-0 win against Stade Rennais. Despite a good run in recent games, this feels like an easy task for Marseille against Strasbourg, especially when it is notable that they won two of the last three Ligue 1 face-offs. Their last match-up ended with a 2-2 draw way back in October.

As a team, Marseille has scored 49 goals, 29 coming from assists, while surrendering 25. They are also making 14.5 total shots, 8.2 successful dribbles, 5.8 corners, and 1.9 goals per game. They are averaging 56.1% ball possession in 26 matches. Alexis Sanchez leads the squad with nine goals while Jonathan Clauss has eight assists. Nuno Tavares and Cengiz Under have six goal contributions each.

Manager Igor Tudor will be adamant to get this win at home and extend their winning streak to two. However, Amine Harit is out in this game while Samuel Gigot is doubtful to make an appearance. Eric Bailly should return to the defense with Sead Kolasinac and Chancel Mbemba. Alexis Sanchez, Cengiz Under, and Ruslan Malinovskyi are primed to take forward duties as well.

Why Strasbourg Can Beat Marseille

Under the guidance of their third permanent manager this season, Strasbourg is hovering just outside the drop zone thanks to their superior goal difference, although Ajaccio and Troyes are one and two points behind Le Racing, respectively. Les Bleu et Blanc has a 4-10-12 record currently.

The away side is in a two-game winless run. They had a 1-1 draw with Clermont while fellow strugglers Brest gave them a 0-1 defeat on home ground. This means that their wins over Montpellier and Angers in February are all they have to boast about in the past month.

Manager Frederic Antonetti will be challenged to make better of his team’s performance this season. Mathieu Le Scornet and Julien Stephan took the managerial roles earlier this season. Strasbourg kicked off the Antonetti era with a 2-1 victory over relegation-doomed Angers. Antonetti will likely want to increase his team stats of 11 total shots and 3.7 corners per game. Habib Diallo has 13 goals to lead the team while Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is the main assist maker with five. Kevin Gameiro has six goal contributions for the team. On their travels, Le RCS has a 2-4-6 record, scoring 14 goals while giving up 22.

It goes without saying that Le Racing has endured a rocky campaign up to now, and a trip to the Stade Velodrome is not likely to steady to ship. Bellegarde, Maxime Le Marchand, and Ismael Doukoure are absent from the team in this match.

A 3-5-2-1 line-up will be utilized by Antonetti here, with Diallo and Gameiro leading in the front. Eduard Sobol, Sanjin Prcic, Ibrahima Sissoko, Morgan Sanson, and Frederic Guilbert will make the five midfielders for the Blue-and-Whites.

Final Marseille-Strasbourg Prediction & Pick

Two teams at both ends of the French table are set to make this an interesting game. Marseille will continue their domination this season and give Strasbourg some headaches. Back them up to make light work against the struggling visitors.

Final Marseille-Strasbourg Prediction & Pick: Marseille (-300), Over 2.5 goals (-138)