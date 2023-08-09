Viral rapper Lil Tay (aka Claire Hope) has tragically passed away at the age of 14.

The news of Lil Tay's passing came in a statement shared via her parents on her social media accounts.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing,” the statement begins. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Clair and her brother's passing are still under investigation.”

The statement concludes, “Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable voice that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Lil Tay went viral a few years back as the “youngest flexer of the century.” She would post videos of her roasting YouTubers and other social media influences — including RiceGum. The two exchanged videos. Her social media presence cannot be denied as she had over 3 million Instagram followers despite not posting in a half-decade.

However, Lil Tay went off the grid for a few years. It wasn't until 2021 that she resurfaced online. She posted a video of her crying with a caption that claimed her father and mother have been “physically and mentally” abusive.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Lil Tay.