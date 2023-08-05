Undisputed is one of the most popular sports talk shows in the world currently, but big changes have been coming in for the show recently. Shannon Sharpe, who had co-hosted the show with Skip Bayless since 2016, left the show in June, meaning Bayless was looking for a new person to debate with. For a point in time, it looked like Lil Wayne was going to be that guy.

Lil Wayne, who is a legendary hip hop artist and rapper, also has some big opinions on sports, and was reported to be joining Bayless on Undisputed in the wake of Sharpe's departure. However, Lil Wayne won't be the show's new co-host, as he will be joining as a guest from time to time, rather than appearing on every episode, and he helped tape the new intro for the show as well.

JUST IN: Lil Wayne will NOT be co-hosting a show with Skip Bayless HOWEVER Weezy will add some creativity to the show. Sources tell @BallySports Lil Wayne recently taped the new intro for Bayless’ show and from time to time the five-time Grammy Award winning artist will appear… pic.twitter.com/Dmimlt1B3l — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 5, 2023

Lil Wayne is certainly a personable guy, and will likely add a unique element to the show when he appears as a guest, but he's also pretty busy given his legendary status in the music industry, and he probably doesn't have the sports knowledge needed to appear on every single show. The more clear role he is set for now makes a lot more sense than joining Bayless as a co-host.

For the time being, Bayless is still looking for a true replacement for Sharpe, but the addition of Lil Wayne, even in a somewhat smaller capacity, should be great for the show. Everyone will be tuning in to see what he has to say when he ends up appeaing on Undisputed, but it will be worth seeing if Bayless is able to land a true replacement for Sharpe in the near future.