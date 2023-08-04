Weezy F. Baby and the “F.” is for…FS1?

Rapper Lil Wayne will be the latest personality to debate Skip Bayless when the latter's show Undisputed returns to FS1 on August 28. Wayne will make regular appearances on Friday editions of the show, according to OutKick.com. Bayless left the door open for the New Orleans MC to make even more appearances if the opportunity arose.

Another name to keep an eye on: Richard Sherman, former star NFL cornerback. Sherman appeared on Amazon's Thursday Night Football as a pre-game analyst last season. He was known during his playing days for being unafraid to voice his opinions, to teammates and opponents alike.

Bayless has been in the market for a new dance partner since June. That is when former co-host Shannon Sharpe departed the debate show. Sharpe's departure reportedly stemmed from his unhappiness with a tweet that Bayless sent following Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse on Monday Night Football in January of 2023.

It's also possible that FS1 opts to employ a rotating cast of debaters to appear alongside Bayless. ESPN's First Take, a similar program featuring sports debates, is centered around the bombastic Stephen A. Smith. Since Smith's former co-host Max Kellerman left the show in 2021, Smith has debated a regular list of contributors, none of them on a permanent basis.

A seemingly odd couple, Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne actually have worked together in the past. Wayne wrote “No Mercy”, which has served as the theme song of Undisputed since the show launched on FS1 back in 2016. Bayless also counts Wayne as a personal friend.