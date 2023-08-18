Lily Allen recalled the time when she lost her virginity on an appearance on Alan Carr's Life's a Beach podcast, podcast.

“I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12,” the singer-songwriter told Carr when asked if she ever had a fling on vacation.

“Do you know what? I actually went missing,” she continued. “I went to his hotel room. I was on holiday with my dad and my brother and obviously I didn't come back to my room and I sort of slept in the next morning.”

“There were police all over the hotel,” the actress told the host.

She added, “They were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?' People thought I drowned and I didn't have the heart to be like, ‘No, I was just losing my virginity.'”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It was a little bit traumatic,” Lily confessed. “I didn't have sex for a little while after that.”

However, the singer said that after she and Fernando's encounter that she “never spoke to him again.”

Now, the singer is happily married to actor David Harbour. The two tied the knot in 2020 in Vegas. Harbour spoke about their wedding in a Instagram post about their Elvis-approved nuptials.

“In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic,” David joked. “Refreshments were served at a small reception following.”

https://www.instagram.com/dkharbour/?

Lily Allen has two kids: 11-year-old Ethel and 10-year-old Marnie with her ex-husband Sam Cooper. The former couple split in 2016.