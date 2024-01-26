Remember to forget.

Lily Gladstone is on a roll. After her historic nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actress for the Martin Scorsese-directed Killers of the Flower Moon, her next project is an immediate reunion with the director, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before that, her high school is set to celebrate her history-making Oscar nod, which is only fitting since she did predict that she was the one to most likely win an Academy Award.

Lily Gladstone set to fight the Memory Police

Gladstone is currently set to star in The Memory Police, the 1994 novel from Yoko Ogawa. Reed Morano, who directed episodes of The Handmaid's Tale and 2018 indie I Think We're Alone Now, is attached to direct the film. Charlie Kaufman, writer of 1999's Being John Malkovich and 2004's Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, for which he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Morano and Margot Hand of Picture Films will produce the movie. Scorcese will share executive producer duties with Ogawa.

The novel follows the story of R, a writer, living in an island under the Memory Police's control. An unknown forces has caused the inhabitant to collectively forget as well as lose their attachments to concepts or objects. When the people living on the island move on from this disappearances, the Memory Police remove these objects from the island. Some people can remember, such as R's mother, and attempt to escape or hide in safe houses from the Memory Police.

Ogawa's novel was translated in English in 2019. It then went on to become a finalist for several awards: the International Booker Prize, National Book Award and the World Fantasy Award.

The author had won all the major literary awards in her home country, Japan, such as the Akutagawa and the Yomiuri Prizes. Outside Japan, she has won the Shirley Jackson Award and the American Book Award.

The Memory Police: Another Oscar?

Not to talk out of turn, but this could be another Academy Award in the making for Gladstone. She made history be becoming the first Native American actor to earn an Oscar nomination for playing real-life Osage Nation member Mollie Kyle.

In the movie, the actress played Kyle as a woman who barely survives what was then called a “wasting sickness” which was actually poisoning. It was part of a plot her husband Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) hatched with his uncle William King Hale (Robert DeNiro) to steal Kyle's family's oil rights.

Gladstone won the Best Actress Award at the Golden Globes a few weeks ago. Her other acting accolades for this role were from the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics Circle. She is set to receive Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Virtuoso Award.

As of this writing, the actress has had 28 acting awards for Killers of the Flower Moon aside from the ones already mentioned. Her 2022 film The Unknown Country also won her the Outstanding Lead Performance Award at the 2023 Gotham Awards.

Morano is a history maker herself. She's the only woman to have won both an Emmy statuette and a DGA trophy in the same year, both for directing The Handmaid's Tale's pilot episode Offred in 2017.

The cinematographer turned director made her debut in 2015's Meadowland starring Olivia Wilde. She also directed the 2020 film The Rhythm Section starring Blake Lively, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown. She was also the cinematographer for Beyonce's Sandcastles and Lemonade.