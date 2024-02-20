Lily Sullivan is open to reprise her role in Evil Dead after rumors of the next film is in works, calls it 'addictive.'

Lily Sullivan, known for her role in Evil Dead Rise, drops hints about the potential for her return. This is after rumors that an upcoming sixth installment is in works.

In an interview with MovieWeb, as cited by CBR, while promoting her latest horror flick Monolith, Sullivan reflects on her experience in the Evil Dead universe. Mainly, she discussed the allure of horror storytelling. When asked about her involvement in the next Evil Dead project, Sullivan shares. “There's been lots of conversations happening. Jumping into the Evil Dead universe was obviously so much fun.”

Lily Sullivan also shared her Evil Dead, which was physically demanding, to the introspective Monolith. The actress underscores the exhilaration of horror filmmaking. She remarks, “Horror and doing genre-based films, it's just so addictive because it's so much fun to exercise and entertain and push boundaries that you just don't get to do in real life. I'm just so about it and so about telling spooky stories.”

Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the franchise, received acclaim and box office success, paving the way for further exploration of the series. Bruce Campbell's confirmation of a sixth movie in the works hints at the enduring appeal of the Evil Dead saga.

Details about the upcoming film, including its director and cast, remain under wraps. However, Sébastien Vaniček's involvement in directing and co-writing the screenplay signals an exciting new chapter for fans.

Evil Dead Rise is currently available for streaming on Max, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in the sinister world of the franchise.