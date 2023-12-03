The longtime Evil Dead star suggests that fans can expect to see more from the series on the movie screen after the success of Evil Dead Rise.

The Evil Dead franchise made a big comeback to the big screen with 2023's Evil Dead Rise, and according to its longtime star, fans can expect to see the series on the big screen fairly regularly going forward.

Series star Bruce Campbell spoke about Evil Dead Rise's success and the job director Lee Cronin did bringing the over 40-year-old franchise back to the movie screen for the first time since 2013's Evil Dead, according to Collider. He praised Cronin for his work on the film, adding that its success all but guarantees there will be more Evil Dead films in the future.

“It's made the most money of any Evil Dead movie so far at $140 million,” Campbell told Collider. “So, yeah, you bet your bottom dollar we're going to do a few more.”

Campbell didn't waste time in setting fan expectations, either, and suggested audiences can expect to see new film entries at a fairly regularly pace going forward.

“We're going to do them probably more like every two to three years now, rather than every 10 years,” Campbell said. “Keep them guessing! We never wore out our welcome with Evil Dead because we never choked them.”

The longtime series star did not, however, comment on whether fans can expect to see Ash Williams return in future installments.

Despite this bit of uncertainty, it is a good sign for a franchise that started as an ambitious independent horror film by longtime friends Campbell and director Sam Raimi. The original 1981 film was shot for roughly $375,000 and was finished before landing a distributor in New Line Cinema, with it going on to gross $2.7 million.

Raimi would revisit the series in 1987's Evil Dead 2, which injected the gory and supernatural horror film with some of Campbell's witty, vaudeville-style humor to help it stand out in a market oversaturated by slasher films like Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th. It was this darkly comedic-horror style that set the tone for any entry Campbell was involved in from there on, the most recent being Starz series Ash vs. Evil Dead which ran from 2015 to 2018.